Anthony Albanese has unveiled his first ministry, revealing two Indigenous woman would be elevated into senior Federal government roles.

One week on from the Federal election whic delivered Labor to power alongside a raft of new independent and Greens members, Anthony Albanese has also finally won enough seats to form a majority government.

As announced last week, Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney will on Wednesday be sworn in as the first Aboriginal woman to hold the Indigenous Affairs portfolio.

Ms Burney has already signaled a clear intent to get to work on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, meeting Closing the Gap targets and investigating the Youpla funeral insurance collapse.

Serving under Ms Burney will be Yanyuwa woman Malarndirri McCarthy as assistant Indigenous Affairs Minister.

Ms McCarthy will also take on the assistant Indigenous Health portfolio.

WA Senator Pat Dodson will serve as special envoy for reconciliation and the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Other key portfolios include health, to be filled by Mark Butler, social services, which will be filled by Amanda Rishworth, and housing and homelessness, which will be taken on by Julie Collins.

WA MP Anne Aly will take on the youth and childhood education ministries, and Kristy McBain will lead regional development.