With a clear run on goal and 50 metres out and 10 minutes to play in Saturday’s Geelong Cats vs Collingwood Magpies blockbuster, Tyson Stengle knew what had to be done.

There was a chance to claim glory for himself infront of an MCG packed with more than 91,500 fans, but a safer better loomed in his periphery.

With the scores locked at 8.12 (60) apiece, Stengle hand-passed to his teammate Brad Close, who had a smoother passage to goal, and to putting the Cats infront by one point in the dying stages.

It was a moment of teamsmanship which has come to define the All-Australian’s season, and one which one imagines AFL legend Eddie Betts would have congratulated him for when the pair were spotted chatting after the game.

The game finished 11.12 (78) to 10.12 (72), sending Geelong into the semi finals and Collingwood into a do-or-die fitxture with Fremantle this weekend.

With such a large audience it was obvious by the reactions of the crowd that the game favourite was Collingwood.

During the match Collingwood held the slight lead at the end of every quarter except the one that matters, the final.

Stengle amassed 14 disposals and six tackles, often sacrificing his own game for that of others.

Ash Johnson, a 2021 mid season draft who had his debut this season, scored two goals in the third quarter minutes apart to move his year’s tally to 15 as the Magpies looked to press home their advantage.

Of note for the Cats was the omission of Brandon Parfitt, a decision coach Chris Scott said was “impossibly difficult”.

“If you had asked me ten weeks ago I would have said this is one of our best players,” he said.

The Magpies and Dockers will play at the MCG Saturday night from 5.25pm.