Yuin and Dharawal woman Tywarna Campbell has retained her Australian super featherweight title in a blood-soaked affair at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Awabakal land, Saturday.

The 22-year-old convincingly dealt with challenger Jessica Adams with a unanimous 49- 46 49-46, 48-47 scorecard.

A former youth world champion, Campbell looked fast, settled and confident over the eight round contest.

The ninth bout of Indigenous-owned fight promotion company No Limit’s 20-fight Super Saturday boxing festival produced the close to, if not, the most entertaining display in the first half of the card.

After feeling her way through the early stages the Campbell slowly took control in the middle rounds.

Despite wearing a few herself, a nasty blow in the third drew blood from Adams’ nose set the tone for for rounds four through to the final bell.

The hits kept coming throughout the later rounds, a stop to the fight going begging.

Despite the brutality spirits remained high between the pair, often sharing genuine smiles and sportsmanship as blood dripped covered both fighters and the ring.

Campbell returns to Wollongong an undefeated Australian champion in her still young professional career.