An arts centre promoting the work of Aboriginal artists from the Umoona community will be built in Coober Pedy.

The announcement comes as the South Australian Government commits $433,755 to build the centre on vacant land in Umoona.

APY Art Centre Collective, a group of 10 Indigenous enterprises will administer the funding.

First Nations artist Christine Lennon said the government’s commitment would secure the future of artists in the community.

“I have spent my life trying to create jobs for the young women in my community,” she said.

“Now we have the money for our new arts centre building, the future looks bright.

“The jobs that this arts centre will create are the jobs that young women want to do, and we can’t wait to see this arts centre grow.”

George Clooney has watched the Indigenous arts industry grow in the area in recent years.

The First Nations artist said since receiving news of the government funding, motivation within the Umoona artists community had increased.

“We have watched our families on the APY Lands and seen their Arts Centre businesses thrive, now we are joining them,” Mr Clooney said.

“Since we’ve received funding for this building, we’ve gotten serious, and have committed to our work.

“We’ll only get stronger from here.”

SA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher said supporting the cultural and economic benefits of Umoona artists was beneficial to the community.

“Art is an important part of Aboriginal culture and our heritage,” he said.

“It is also an important part of our economy, with Aboriginal artworks drawing tremendous interest from buyers locally, nationally and internationally.

“There’s a tremendous amount of talent within the Umoona Aboriginal Community, as evidenced by last year’s Tarnanthi arts festival – where more than 20 local artists made their debut.”

“I’m incredibly proud to deliver this funding, which will help to deliver a permanent, physical centre where these remarkable artists can showcase their talent and promote the region to the art world.”

There are currently seven art centres across the APY lands of remote central Australia that facilitate and market the work of more than 500 First Nations artists.