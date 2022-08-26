A previously unnamed creek south-east of the rural Queensland town of Glastonbury has been named Uncle Jimmys Creek in honour of a colonial-era First Nations horseman.

Jimmy, who had no European surname and who’s Aboriginal name has been lost to time, was an Indigenous man who lived and worked in the Glastonbury region, a short drive west of the regional Queensland city of Gympie.

He is described as a First Nations horseman of the gold rush era who was employed by several pioneering families in the late 1800’s.

His employers included Thomas Betts, the first European settler of the area who arrived in the Glastonbury region in 1869.

Jimmy was well known to camp beside the creek that has been named after him, as it ran through the property owned at the time by Mr Betts.

The naming suggestion was put forward by the Gympie Regional Council, with the inclusion of Uncle as a sign of respect and to indicate Jimmy was a First Nations man.

In announcing the naming, Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said here had been strong local support for the naming of the creek.

“The community expressed their strong support for the name of Uncle Jimmys Creek, acknowledging First Nations people and history,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government continues to work with First Nations communities to formally name sites that carry spiritual and cultural significance.”

Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford said it was important to recognise the history of First Nations Australians through formal place names.

“The newly named Uncle Jimmys Creek is a great example of our work on the Path to Treaty,” he said.

“It demonstrates our Government’s commitment to truth-telling and reconciliation.”

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig he was pleased with the name.

“Like many parts of Australia, the Gympie region has a long and storied history with the traditional custodians who deserve to be recognised for their contributions to our community,” he said.

Uncle Jimmys Creek begins in the Glastonbury state forest area, before continuing 4.2km northeast across multiple properties where it joins Glastonbury Creek.

Uncle Jimmys Creek will now be entered into the Queensland Government’s placenames database.