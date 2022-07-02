The Njernda Health service has recently been brought back under community control after months of special administration.

Based in Echuca, the Njernda Health Service operates medical and health related services, which are vital to family and youths in the area.

In November 21 boardroom difficulties led to the service being placed into special administration.

Administrators found Njerda’s governance and human resources had been poorly run and that it had been without a chief executive for six months.

In march ex-Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation executive Tracey Dillon was appointed chief executive on the back of two decades of Indigenous health and community service.

Additionally, changes to the guidelines allow for independent specialist directors, realigning the executive mechanisms control with the community program areas.

Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations registrar Tricia Stroud said administration provided the reset needed for the community.

“These improvements will not only help staff coordinate better service delivery but… (also) an improved experience of services through easier navigation and alignment of programs,” she said.

“The board of Njernda has an opportunity now, with fresh eyes to consider and progress their vision for the corporation… a new operational structure and previous governance and operational issues behind them.”

The work of the special administrator, supported by an advisory group has laid the foundations for the newly appointed board to take the corporation forward.