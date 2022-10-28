The tireless work and strength of Indigenous leaders from the Victorian community has been acknowledged with additions to the prestigious Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll.

The Honour Roll celebrates Victorian Aboriginal history and culture, ensuring the stories of prominent First Nations Victorians are never forgotten.

Nine First Nations people were added to the Honour Roll at a ceremony in Naarm (Melbourne), where their wide-ranging achievements and invaluable contributions were acknowledged.

This year’s inductees include leaders from a diverse range of fields including the arts, education, justice, land rights, sports, health and wellbeing and support for children, young people and families.

Inductees included prominent 19th century Aborignal men Albert ‘Pompey’ Austin and Collin Hood.

Austin was the only First Nations person to play top-level Australian football in Victoria in the 19th century and Hood, an Elder and Aboriginal land rights leader fought for his peoples land in Victoria’s south-west.

As part of the Honour Roll ceremony inductees or family representatives received either a handcrafted malgaar (for men) or a tarnuk (for women), replica shields and traditional water carrying vessels that were handcrafted by celebrated Taungurung artist Mick Harding.

Acting Minster for Treaty and First Peoples Colin Brooks said the nine inductees were worthy recipients of Honour Roll induction.

“Congratulations to all the inductees and their families and thank you for sharing these inspiring stories of courage, passion and resilience with all Victorians,” he said.

“Each inductee has strived to make their communities better, stronger and fairer places – they deserve our respect, gratitude and recognition.”

The Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll is one of the ways the state celebrates, honours and memorialises the stories, voices and achievements of First Nations peoples.

Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll 2022 inductees