Traditional Owners would be able to veto developments which threaten cultural heritage under a new promise put forward by the Victorian Greens ahead of the 2022 State election.

The move would be backed by a $1bn trust designed to buy back sacred sites on private land, which would generate money available to all First Nations clans in the state.

Funding decisions would be made by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said cultural heritage should be at the forefront of the state’s Treaty process.

“First Nations people have lived on Country in what we now call Victoria for tens of thousands of years, and across the land there are many significant, sacred cultural sites for First Nations people,” she said.

“Yet our current laws are failing to properly protect these sites from desecration and destruction.”

Under the Greens’ plan the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People would be enshrined in the Aboriginal Heritage Act, unrecognised First Nations would have a pathway to access the same rights as registered Aboriginal groups and culture, history and language would be better reflected in school curriculum and the community.

Federal Djab Wurrung, Gunnai and Gunditjmara Senator Lida Thorpe said the proposal would protect Victorian heritage from a Juukan Gorge-style disaster.

The Victorian election will be held on November 26.