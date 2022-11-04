Mourners have gathered at vigils across Tasmania in memory of 15-year-old Cassius Turvey, following a week of nationwide tributes for the Noongar teenager.

Cassius was killed after an alleged racially motivated violent assault in the Boorloo (Perth) suburb of Midland on October 13, passing away from his injuries 10 days later.

Smithton’s Circular Head Aboriginal Community held a small vigil attended by members of the Aboriginal community and public including students from the local Smithton High School.

Speaking to the crowd of mourners CHAC Chairperson Selina Colgrave, an ex-colleague of Cassius’ mother Mechelle Turvey, spoke passionately about the racial discrimination that First Nations peoples continue to experience.

“What I’m about to talk about is uncomfortable – but not as uncomfortable as fearing for your life purely because of the colour of your skin,” she said.

“Tens of thousands of people all over Australia have come together for two reasons – to honour the life of Cassius and to say enough is enough to the senseless killing, violence and incarceration of our black brothers and sisters.”

In her moving address Ms Colgrave acknowledged Cassius’ gentle nature and mother Mechelle, a respected Noongar mother who has worked tirelessly in a Boorloo-based Aboriginal corporation.

“Described as a selfless and hardworking boy, Cassius loved the variety of life,” she said.

“He started a lawn mowing business with his mates to make some extra cash.

“Mechelle works tirelessly for Aboriginal community in Western Australia (as) a host of Noongar Radio and worked tirelessly connecting Noongars with their families that were incarcerated.”

Ms Colgrave also called for action on the racial discrimination that continues to be experienced by Indigenous Australians.

“We must gather together as a town, as a state, as a country and demand enough is enough,” she said.

“Our lives matter.”

Elsewhere in the state the Tasmanian Aborignal Centre hosted vigils in the state’s north and south.

At Launceston’s Prince’s Square Rowena Macdonald from the Australian Lawyers Alliance, Aborignal youth worker Rosetta Thomas and the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania’s Rebecca Digney spoke to a gathering of more than 50 people.

The trio honoured Cassius and highlighted the systemic changes that must occur to prevent further horrific racially-motivated acts being experienced by First Nations peoples.

In Tasmania’s south, hundreds attended avigil held on nipaluna’s (Hobart) Parliament Lawns where Palawa community member Sarah Wilcox reflected on Cassius’ life.

“Cassius Turvey was a bright, committed, enthusiastic and joyful teenager,” she said.

“Described as a young leader in his community, he proactively sought to change people’s perceptions.”

Ms Wilcox told the crowd that truth-telling is desperately needed to prevent further race-based violence towards Indigenous peoples, acts that continually cause pain to First Nations peoples.

The community stood together in solidarity in Hobart today in memory of Cassius Turvey and to end the racism. #JusticeForCassius #auspol #politas pic.twitter.com/CJZWjXuBW2 — Andrew Wilkie MP (@WilkieMP) November 4, 2022

“What we need now is real and deep truth-telling,” she said.

“The handling of this tragic and senseless explosion of racist violence has had significant impact and has re-traumatised people across the country, compounding on top of so many other vices acts, systemic abuse and deaths.

“So many deaths, and this has to stop.”

The nipaluna vigil was ended by a song performed by Palawa Elder Aunty Cheryl Mundy.