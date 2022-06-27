The annual Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture will this year be held on Gurindji Country, the birthplace of the modern land rights movement, for the first time.

Mr Lingiari was a Gurindji advocate, campaigner and land rights hero.

The lecture, which commemorates the historic walk-off from Wave Hill Station in 1966 by Aboriginal station workers and their families, will be delivered at the Freedom Day Festival held at Kalkarindji/Daguragu (Wave Hill) on August 26.

It will be delivered by author, union official and Uluru Statement from the Heart advocate Thomas Mayor, a Kaurareg Aboriginal, and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man.

Mr Mayor was entrusted with the Uluru Statement from the Heart canvas in 2017 and is building a peoples’ movement by travelling to communities across Australia gathering support for the statement.

The 2022 lecture will pay homage to Vincent Lingiari and his legacy, as well as the courage of the Gurindji people.

“There is no better place to deliver the Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture than on Gurindji country, where the people sparked great progress in land rights and equality,” Mr Mayor said.

“This lecture comes at crucial time, with a change of government First Nations people can draw on the inspiring acts of courage from Vincent Lingiari and the Gurindji people and win a referendum to find a First Nations voice.

“What greater unifying moment could there be for our country than this.”

Freedom Day Festival coordinator and Gurindji man Rob Roy said the festival provided an opportunity for attendees to connect with the Gurindji community and learn about its history.

“The festival is a chance to encourage people from all walks of life to come out on country, learn, and celebrate all Aboriginal people, their cultures and histories,” he said.

Charles Darwin University is supporting the Freedom Day Festival and working in a partnership to present the Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture on Gurindji Country for the first time.

The university’s First Nations Leadership deputy vice chancellor Reuben Bolt said the lecture commemorated a key moment in First Nations history.

“We must continue to work towards strengthening the relationship between First Nations and non-Indigenous peoples,” he said.

The festival will run for three days from August 26 to August 28.