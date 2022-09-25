Australians from all walks of life are being urged to support an Indigenous voice to parliament in an emotive new television advertisement.

The “History Is Calling” campaign, launched on Monday by the architects of the Uluru Statement, encourages Australians to vote for constitutional change.

It is the first TV ad launched by advocates after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a referendum would be held in this term of parliament.

The ad stars Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar man Trevor Jamieson, who tells a group of children sitting around a campfire in the desert about how everyday Australians helped First Nations people to achieve a voice to parliament.

It depicts conversations between tradies, rugby players, dancers and a family sitting around a kitchen table.

Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said the advertisement, directed by Kamilaroi man Jordan Watton, showed how ordinary Australians could help to shape the nation’s history.

“It’s vital in these next few months that we continue this momentum and educate Australians on what the voice is, why it matters and what it will do for the future,” she said.

“We know this will take time, as many Australians are only joining us on this long journey now, but we are closer than ever to real, tangible change.”

Fellow co-chair Pat Anderson urged Australians to talk about the voice with family, friends and colleagues.

“We are on a journey to nation-building, but we cannot do this alone. This referendum requires all Australians to get behind it,” she said.

The government has proposed adding three sentences to the constitution outlining the creation of a body which would represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

It would advise parliament and the government on matters relating to Indigenous people but would be “subservient” to legislation.

The government is working with First Nations leaders to determine the timing for a successful referendum and the public information needed for it to pass.

Professor Davis last week said Australians needed to be given details on the voice to parliament sooner rather than later if the referendum was to succeed.

Recent polling has shown voters are broadly supportive of the proposal but have limited understanding of what it will involve.