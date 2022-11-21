The voices of young people in the justice system must be heard to drive much-needed reforms, the Queensland Family and Child Commission says.

Over a six-month period the Commission spoke with more than 100 young people, including some incarcerated, about what must be done to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state’s youth justice system.

Queensland Family and Child Commissioner, Gamilaraay woman Natalie Lewis, told National Indigenous Times that the current conversations around youth crime in Queensland, and what is happening nationally as well, are happening “in the absence of children and young people’s perspective”.

“We engaged directly with the young people who are most profoundly impacted by all of these decisions that adults are making,” she said.

“Our focus centred on their lived experience as a source of expertise. And really because they have skin in the game. Who is better placed to talk about what needs to happen within youth justice than the kids who are tangled up in the system?”

Of the more than 100 children and young people aged between eight and 25 who spoke with the Commission, the “vast majority” were First Nations.

Ms Lewis said the Commission worked to collect perspectives and views on what makes a positive difference in the system.

“We take the messages from that and ensure they are part of the considerations in those discussions on youth justice,” she said.

“We wanted to understand what were things that were making a difference, and take that to the ministers and decision makers so there is a better chance that what gets decided actually works.”

Ms Lewis said the Commission made a point of returning to the young people they interviewed to keep them informed of progress.

“They trusted us to speak to us about their experiences. We let them know what we have done with that information, and also try to support their participation in local forums.

“The absence of young people from those conversations is the biggest impediment to them making a positive difference.”

She said the Commission would continue to support young people to be empowered in discussions on how to make the youth justice system work.

In an earlier statement, Ms Lewis noted Queensland has more children and young people in detention than any other state in Australia and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people are “grossly over-represented”.

“Children and young people spoke about their experiences in the child protection system, periods of detention, and their interactions with court processes and police, and they described how these experiences affected their wellbeing and their likelihood to reoffend,” she said.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people described disconnection from kin, community, and culture; disengagement from education during and after detention; and experiences of discrimination as key drivers of youth crime and the greatest inhibitors of their wellbeing.

“They emphasised the importance of relationships and what it means to have people who care and show up for them—they told us it’s the people in the system and their communities that make the greatest difference.”

The Commission’s youth justice program also sought the views of the families and communities of children in contact with the justice system.

Ms Lewis said some of the children’s and young people’s views had been captured in a report, Yarning for Change: Listen to my voice, which had been shared with the state government.

“The report captures children’s and young people’s uncensored insights and stories of their lived experiences of the youth justice system, which we have shared with government for its consideration.”

The engagement was part of the QFCC’s youth justice program and was completed in response to a Queensland Government election commitment made in 2020.

Earlier this month Australia’s National Children’s Commissioner, Anne Hollands, said Queensland authorities were systematically breaching human rights by locking up more children in police watch houses.

“The evidence shows that locking up children does not reduce offending, in fact it has the opposite effect that time spent in prison actually leads to more time spent in prison,” she told the ABC.

The comments came one week before Commissioner Hollands was joined by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar AO, National Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay and National Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan in calling for authorities across the country to pursue significant youth justice reforms.

“It is clear the current approach of tougher sentencing and bail laws, punitive conditions, building more children’s prisons for increasing numbers, and incarcerating children as young as 10 years old, is not working to keep the community safe,” the commissioners said in a joint statement.

Queensland Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Shannon Fentiman, asked the QFCC to carry out culturally appropriate community conversations with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people about their interactions with the state’s justice system, to gain a deeper understanding of how current youth justice responses affect their wellbeing.

“The Queensland government is committed to reducing the over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our criminal justice system,” Ms Fentiman said.

“We asked the QFCC to complete this engagement, given its strong focus on improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, young people and their families, combined with its experience successfully engaging with children and young people across Queensland.

“I sincerely thank the children and young people who volunteered their stories; I welcome your perspectives and will ensure they are heard throughout this government.”