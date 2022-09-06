The WA Government’s tourism department on Tuesday showed its hand – in its eyes the Pilbara does not exist.

Sure, there is a mysterious red dirt landscape which props up the state and national economy somewhere up north, but that it is all it is.

That is if you are to believe the WA Government’s latest tourism campaign launched on Tuesday.

On the flash new website it details in dreamy wording how the North West stretches from “Broome to Kununurra”, which is of course completely incorrect.

Anyone who has done the drive north will know the North West actually stretches from the 26th parallel near Shark Bay to Kununurra, though for tourism marketing’s sake the region in question encompasses the Pilbara and Kimberley.

Yet search the new North West page on this site and you will not see the word Pilbara written once.

Yes that is right, not one single mention.

Delve further and the only reference to the Pilbara is a page about Karijini buried deep inside the website.

I will readily admit I am biased towards the Pilbara, it is a brilliant and undiscovered place of beauty, culture and community which by-and-large those who have visited never forget.

But beyond my personal opinion, these constant tourism snubs by the WA Government (looking at you, 2018 roadtrip state campaign) have consequences.

A small group of people have tried so hard for the past decade to give tourism the foothold it deserves in the Pilbara.

This is a problem Pilbara community leaders have made noise about for some time now.

The region is constantly playing second fiddle to the Kimberley in the tourism stakes and, in this latest campaign, it is clear there is no intention to change that.

There is a genuine opportunity for the region to become a leader in Indigenous tourism; you know, that experience almost every international traveller says they want but can’t find in Australia.

The Pilbara is home to one of the most globally significant collections of ancient petroglyphs in the world.

It is home to some of Western Australia’s most prominent Indigenous art groups.

It is home to one of the nation’s most respected and awarded Indigenous tour guides.

And it is home to a growing list of small and large scale cultural events people would love to witness, if only they knew they existed.

There are people in the Pilbara desperate for a bit of a leg up to help diversify the region’s economy and give the region’s kids – Indigenous and non-Indigenous – options outside of mining.

It is an area Indigenous corporations, young people, Elders and community leaders talk about constantly – a desire to build jobs where they can showcase their ngurra (country) and their culture.

Every level of government will tell you they are doing just this, but the proof is in the pudding – when the big marketing campaigns come out, the Pilbara is nowhere to be seen.

It is just another slap in the face for the region’s fledgling industry.