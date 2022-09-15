The West Australian government has awarded more than $1.3 million to two Aboriginal organisations for a pilot program supporting Aboriginal communities to keep children connected to family, culture and Country.

Yorganop Association, working in the Perth suburb of Armadale, will receive $584,706, and Aarnja Ltd in the Kimberley will receive $726,294 to implement the Aboriginal Representative Organisations pilot over 12 months.

The initiative is a step toward implementing changes made last year to WA’s Children and Community Services Act 2004, which include requirements for Aboriginal organisations to be consulted on placement arrangements and cultural support planning for children in their community.

The trial come after decades of over-representation of Aboriginal children in state care and the placement of Aboriginal children with non-Indigenous families.

The government plans to ultimately roll-out the model across the state.

Aarnja chief executive Damien Parriman said he was excited to deliver the pilot for Aboriginal children in the Kimberley and their families.

“The opportunity to advocate for culturally safe and appropriate placements will ensure our children can maintain their connection to culture, family and the wider community,” he said.

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said Aboriginal leadership was central to the new program.

“Aboriginal self-determination is a key component of Closing the Gap, and these kinds of measures will hopefully lead to better outcomes for children,” he said.

WA Child Protection Minister Simone McGurk said the pilot would ensure consultation when placing children in care.

“It will support Aboriginal children in care to build and maintain a sense of identity and establish strong connections to family, culture, community and Country, which is fundamental to achieving positive, long-term outcomes,” she said.

Earlier this month, the WA government announced the state’s pilot Aboriginal Family Led Decision Making program would be extended until June, 2024.

Perth’s Wungening Aboriginal Corporation and Geraldton’s Streetwork Aboriginal Corporation will continue offering pre-birth planning, intensive family support, and reunification services.