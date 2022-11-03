The West Australian government has announced a global challenge in hopes to improve health incomes in remote parts of the Pilbara.

Medical Research Minister Stephen Dawson announced the newly titled, The Challenge at the official opening of the AusBiotech conference last week.

The WA government joined partners with corporate investors for a $5 million reward for applicants who are able to provide the best solution to enhance health care in the Pilbara.

Lead by the WA Department of Health, The challenge seeks submissions from industry, the private sector, public sector agencies, universities, research institutes or collaborations from international organisations.

Mr Dawson said the challenge wanted to find a technology solution to improve health outcomes for Pilbara residents.

“This is about improving the health of Western Australians living in rural and remote areas to reduce disease and injury for the community and particularly for remote Aboriginal communities,” he said.

“We’re not calling for improvements, or incremental change. We need real change, we need world-leading innovation.

“We are looking for an outcome which harnesses new technology, deploys digital health to its full potential, and ensures all Western Australians can access the health services they need, and deserve.”

BHP, Rio Tinto Group and the Future Health and Medical Research Innovation Fund have partnered to deliver the $5 million project, with additional support also being provided by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Industries across the private and public sector are encouraged to apply.

The winner of the challenge will need to demonstrate proof of their concept against an outcomes-based framework and the ability to integrate solutions into the existing models of healthcare delivery in the Pilbara.