Three Indigenous student teachers from Curtin University will participate in an international symposium on Indigenous-led teaching training starting Thursday in Canada.

The three education students are part of the On-Country Teacher Education program, a joint pilot program between the WA Department of Education and Curtin University to boost the number of Aboriginal teachers in public schools.

South Hedland-based Cassia Primary School family liaison officer Sarah Nowers said she was excited to share her experience with on-Country teaching.

“I want to become a teacher because I believe that it is important to have meaningful and authentic representation of Aboriginal learning in the classroom,” she said.

“Our next generations should be proud to see people who look like them and grew up in their town becoming leaders and inspire them to be leaders too.

“I hope to make meaningful connections with people who want the same outcomes in their countries. I want to learn and grow my own pedagogies to incorporate aspects of their journeys whilst also sharing the some of the remarkable outcomes we have achieved.”

Ms Nowers currently works with families with children aged 0-3 to promote health checks and early intervention.

Katanning Primary School employee Leanne Eades said she was inspired to pursue an education degree by her sister, also a teacher.

“The opportunity came along through Curtin University to study a Bachelor of Education in Primary Teaching, in which the school principal encouraged me to apply and has been very supportive during study times and practicum,” she said.

“The On-Country Teaching program allows (Aboriginal and Islander Education Officers) to study a Bachelor of Education in Primary Education through Curtin and to study in their own hometown.

“I find teaching rewarding as I continue to support children with their education and wellbeing.”

Ms Eades said her family’s support was important.

Shanice Flemming, who works at Cable Beach Primary School in Broome, wanted to become a teacher to boost Aboriginal representation in the sector.

“It is a push that needs to happen to close the gap in education,” she said.

“Pursuing my teaching career means that I can continue being an advocate for all students who need support and creating a safe, supportive and culturally responsive environment.

“Culture, respect, commitment, trust and excellence are the values I go by so once I become a teacher, I will continue to bring those values along with me, to carry on with building connections with students, families and staff through their cultures and love of learning.”

Curtin University On-Country Teacher Education project lead Graeme Gower said the trip was an opportunity to learn how other Indigenous-led teacher education programs were being delivered around the world.

They conference runs from October 13 to 15 at the University of British Columbia.