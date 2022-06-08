The Western Australian Cricket Association has taken a huge step in engaging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with the appointment of Noongar woman Colleen Hayward as its first Indigenous board member on Tuesday.

The move also sets a national standard, as the first Indigenous woman to sit on any Australian cricket board.

Currently a board member of the Fremantle Football Club, Ms Hayward’s resume includes roles at the State Policy Office’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission and Aboriginal Legal Service of WA and Edith Cowan University.

Ms Hayward maintains her role as co-chair of the Western Australian Aboriginal Cricket Advisory Committee concurrent with her recent appointment.

“Colleen has brought a current and well-practiced understanding of community concerns and the cultural importance of cricket to our Board over the years, and we’re looking forward to her contribution as a Board Director,” WAACAC co-chairman Tuck Waldron said.

“Colleen’s leadership and cultural guidance will make an invaluable contribution to WA Cricket’s governance, which will see enhanced experiences for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through cricket.”

WA Cricket hopes Ms Hayward’s appointment will benefit its commitment to developing Indigenous cricket in Western Australia.