The Fremantle Dockers looked very ordinary, until about halfway through the second term.

With seasons on the line it looked like a glum night in the west for the home side.

The Dogs came out of the blocks for their elimination final looking likely to cause a finals upset akin to recent seasons.

They held Fremantle goalless until ten minutes from halftime, leading by 35 at the first break before pushing the difference towards 50.

It all looked said and done until Sonny Walters broke the onslaught.

One of only four Dockers with finals experience, the Noongar star slotted a set shot from forty to get his team their first major.

It kick-started a blistering comeback, the first of four straight goals leading into the main break to cut the Dog’s margin back to 15.

Walters would add his second before three-quarter time with a snapping effort after crumbing a ground ball as the momentum made a blistering shift.

His third came after gut-busting tackle effort from Michael Frederick gifted Michaels a left foot snap from close range.

The Bulldogs wobbles in front of goals didn’t do them any favours for survival.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan did his best to make a difference, struggling to get his hands on the ball inside fifty and add scoreboard pressure against the tide.

The Dockers stormed towards one of the great finals comebacks, sinking the visitors chances of second grand final in as many years and adding to their reputation as 2022’s surprise packets they forged earlier in the season.

Walters a hero with a game-high 3.3 from 18 disposals.

The Dockers travel face Collingwood on Saturday for a spot in the preliminary final.