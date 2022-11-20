Wangkayujuru man Geoff Major has begun his 100km journey in only his running shoes in an effort to raise awareness for Community Spirit Foundation’s work to support First Nations young people.

Mr Major, Community Spirit Foundation’s community engagement officer, is taking on the challenge as part of Stride For Education – a virtual challenge designed to get Australian kids active while raising awareness about the Foundation’s work.

After moving to Woorabinda, eight-hours north-west of Meeanjin, Mr Major has taken on a supporting role in the community, especially through the Community spirit Foundation programs delivered in local schools.

Mr Major has also been recognised with a National Emergency Services medal for his community service during and after the devastating Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Mr Major doesn’t plan on letting anything affect his ability to complete the challenge.

“I’m 64 years old and have high blood pressure and diabetes, so I need to start looking after myself,” he said.

“By doing Stride For Education and setting myself the target of 100 kilometres over 12 days, I get to make positive changes to my health, while supporting the young people of Woorabinda.”

“I’d do anything to see the young people get educated, because education really does change lives.”

Mr Major is one of four staff members that deliver Community Spirit Foundations programs in Woorabinda. The foundation’s works can also be seen in Palm Island, Wurrumiyanga and Galiwin’ku.

The Community Spirit Foundation (formerly known as the Cathy Freeman Foundation) works in partnership with remote First Nations communities to ensure their young people have the best outcomes and opportunities through education and lifelong learning.

This year Community Spirit Foundation staff have delivered more than 400 classroom sessions, hosted 57 community events, and handed out more than 450 awards to students with 90 per cent attendance.

Community Spirit Foundation chief executive Jade Colgan said the Foundation delivers curriculum-aligned, contexualised in-school programs.

“Our programs are delivered by local staff and support First Nations young people to develop the skills and confidence they need to make effective transitions into a life of their choosing.”

For more information about Stride For Education, visit www.strideforeducation.com.au.