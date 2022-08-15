If you’ve been to the Wheatbelt town of Northam in recent years, it’s inevitable you’ll be drawn to Bilya Koort Boodja.

The BKB, as it’s affectionately known, is a groundbreaking cultural history museum in a town that has just over 11,000 people which has been a popular attraction since it opened.

A true collaboration of the local Noongar Ballardong people and the three tiers of government, the BKB sits calmly on the river and draws you into the rich Aboriginal history of a region which has been otherwise overlooked for centuries.

I thought of BKB as the announcement was made on Monday about the chosen site for Western Australia’s new Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

The centre, which has been a theme of the Labor Party’s state and federal election commitments, promises to be the premiere site to showcase WA’s Indigenous history.

There is something beautifully symbolic about the site which has been chosen in collaboration with Whadjuk elders.

Not only does it sit between in between Katta Koomba (Kings Park), Matta Gerup (Heirisson Island) and the Derbarl Yerrigan (Swan River), but it reflects the intent of two governments who have decided to take some of the most valuable land in Perth and hand it over to the original custodians to showcase their history and culture.

WA has a real opportunity now to make this something truly special.

In a similar way that the Guggenheim forever improved one of the most decrepit areas in Spain, there is every chance we could see the Aboriginal Cultural Centre become transformational to Perth.

This is a moment we cannot squander, and it’s something we cannot scrimp on.

The two Labor government’s have already put in a collective $102 million into this site.

At the very least every listed resource company in WA should be getting commitments to be pitching in significant sums of money as well.

There are plenty of people who have promised this or spoken about this in the past.

When I was working for Colin Barnett on the Elizabeth Quay project, he mentioned then that it should be home to an internationally-recognised Indigenous cultural centre.

It is to the credit of the MP for Perth Patrick Gorman, who has been critical in ensuring the Feds were part of the collaborative effort with elders and the State Government to get this done.

If you look at our nation and state’s journey, with an ancient culture long denied by imported British values and traditions, the Aboriginal Cultural Centre marks a moment where we can all not only look back but come together and look forward to restoring the rightful place Aboriginal people have in our nation’s identity.

Truly, this marks an announcement with unlimited promise and fulfillment of an election commitment worthy of universal celebration.