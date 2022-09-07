Jessica Mauboy holds the opportunity to perform in language for Indigenous Literacy Day close to her heart, saying in all her work it felt like one of biggest stages she has stepped on to.

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation celebrated stories, cultures and languages for hundreds of school kids at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday.

Performing Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes for the crowd, Ms Mauboy sung in Kamilaroi language alongside emcee Gregg Dreise.

“Australia’s future is going back in time,” Mr Dreise said.

Playing their part, the crowd learned along with the music to repeat it back in-language.

In the lead-up to the event 12-year-old Territorian pair Derek and Dean taught Ms Mauboy pieces of Mangarayi for digital components to go along with the day.

Ms Mauboy said the experience had been challenging and rewarding for all involved.

“There’s pride and joy and success in them (Derek and Dean) singing and being a leader or being a teacher and seeing that come to life and somebody else who’s celebrating it and also enjoying it,” Ms Mauboy said.

Liberated by the chance to connect with her culture on another level, the ARIA award winning singer-songwriter reflected on how her exposure to traditional Yolŋu Matha and Bahasa language – from her father’s Indonesian heritage, informed her ability to express her thoughts and identity as a performer.

“I was very open and enriched by so much culture and so much language,” she said.

“It really opened my eyes to the world and how the world works and how important it can be for reading and writing but also opening the mind.

“The possibilities are endless.

“To then develop in your career or your job, when you leave your community.”

Following the performance Bunuba elder Joe Ross read his book Winthali.

For thousands of years the story of a greedy crocodile unwilling to share his fire and the team of children and the brown falcon hatching a plan to take it back and share around has been passed through generations.

Mr Ross is one of a small number of Bunuba speakers left in his community around Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia’s Kimberley.

He and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar produced Winthali with English and Bunuba text.

“We have a very strong story and we want young people to learn (and) build their language skills, their literacy and numeracy skills in western communication, but also then share it with the rest of Australia,” Mr Ross said.

ILF co-chair Marnie O’Bryan said supporting traditional language knowledge was important.

“Our education system typically hasn’t actually supported and encouraged first language,” she said.

“Aiming to provide materials that will support and programs that will support young people to see themselves reflected in literature in English, but also in their own languages is actually gold.”

ILF works in more than 400 remote communities across Australia with book supply and community publishing programs.