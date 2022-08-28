A couple of randy yibirirr (king brown snake) have been caught on camera making some of the most venonous babies on the planet.

Nyikina woman Sara Bergmann filmed the two snakes, Australia’s deadliest, getting it on just outside of Noonkanbah 280km east of Broome in WA’s Kimberley region last week.

With the Nyikina season transitioning from wilbooroo to barrkana the temperature and humidity is rising, leading to snakes coming out of hibernation.

Ms Bergmann said the snakes were each about 1.5m long and were spotted in the late afternoon.

“The change in seasons is a warning to be careful walking through the bush as snakes are more active,” she said.

“We can tell the seasons are changing by the types of plants flowering and the animals that come out in addition to the weather.”

The yibirirr is known by many Indigenous and European names, including the mulga and king brown.

It was named by Australian Geographic as the country’s sixth deadliest snake and is found everywhere except southern parts of Australia.

The mulga also produces the most venom of any snake in the world and can grow as long as 3m.

In Pitjantjatjara culture it is known as the liru and is part of the Kuniya and Liru creation story of Uluru.

That story details an epic battle between the liru and kuniya, a woma python, which formed rock features at Mutitjulu waterhole.