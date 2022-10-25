Gomeroi man Karwin Knox recently made the move to Redfern from Tamworth to pursue career opportunities in the city.

As the grandson of much-loved Gomeroi country singer Roger ‘Black Elvis’ Knox, Mr Knox is a talented dancer with an innate desire to perform and share knowledge of traditional dance.

Mr Knox also has a strong bloodline for activism as his great grandfather is the late Uncle Lyall Munro Snr, a powerful Kamilaroi man, leader of the Aboriginal Rights movement and one of the founding members of the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service in Redfern.

That fire in the belly is evident in Mr Knox too when the issue of police targeting of Indigenous groups on the street is raised.

“On one occasion I was hanging out with a bunch of my cousins one night and the cops came to us and they said ‘what’s a gang like yours doing out this late’,” Mr Knox said.

“We said we aren’t a gang, we are just family.

“People in the community get pulled over for no reason. I’ve got a nice car, so cops assume it’s stolen”.

Mr Knox’ experience reflects the 2017 findings in the Monitoring Racial Profiling report by Australian National University researcher Tamar Hopkins, which found racial profiling was a factor behind the high Indigenous incarceration rate.

Mr Knox said community-led programs were needed to educate high school children on their rights with criminal justice systems and how to interact with police.

“I feel these days a lot of kids in schools are getting targeted,” he said.

“They target younger people because they don’t know their rights.”

Mr Knox said consorting laws and similar legislation set up barriers for those who have been incarcerated, making it difficult to return and give back to community.

“People do their time in jail and they get out and want to try and change their ways.

“They can change, anyone can change, but then there is this stereotype they need to beat.

“Everyone makes mistakes, once you see them making a change it can inspire others and we all should help.”