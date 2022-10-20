It is 25 years since the Bringing Them Home Report was released and many of the 54 recommendations have not been implemented.

Two of the most important recommendations relate to compensation or reparation for Stolen Generations survivors.

We believe that the time has come to say fair’s fair and we are seeking your support for a petition to make that happen.

Recent research undertaken by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in collaboration with the Healing Foundation has determined here in Western Australia approximately 57 per cent of the adult Aboriginal population are either Stolen Generations survivors or their descendants.

The impact of these past policies of removing Aboriginal children from their families has had a significant impact in WA with evidence of significant levels of intergenerational trauma.

Since the Bringing Them Home Report recommended compensation for survivors 25 years ago, all state governments except Queensland and Western Australia have established such schemes.

The most recent State to announce a compensation scheme was Victoria, which opened the Stolen Generations Reparations Package on March 31, 2022.

Bringing Them Home WA, which advocates on behalf of Stolen Generations Survivors and their families in Western Australia, in partnership with the Kimberley Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation, has established an online petition to the WA Legislative Council which states:

”We the undersigned are concerned that the Parliament of Western Australia has not taken action in accordance with Recommendations 3 and 4 (Components of reparations) of the Report of the National Inquiry into the Separation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children from Their Families (1997).

We therefore ask the Legislative Council to undertake an Inquiry into Compensation Schemes in other States and Territories in Australia for those who suffered because of forcible removal policies and make recommendations to the Government of Western Australia in relation to the establishment of a Compensation or Reparation Scheme in that regard in Western Australia.”

We are calling on all fair-minded Western Australians to sign this online petition in the spirit of the well-known Midnight Oil Song Beds are Burning which says, “The time has come to say fair’s fair!”