The 19th National Indigenous Music Awards for 2022 held in Darwin and hosted by the always Faboriginal Aboriginal Steven Oliver is a night that is going to live rent free in my memory.

The NIMAs had performances from King Stingray, Yirrimal, J-Milla and my personal favourite of the night being the Archie Roach tribute.

Emma Donovan-Councillor and Fred Leone – Archie Roach Tribute

A moving tribute to Archie Roach was performed by Emma Donovan-Councilllor and Fred Leone accompanied by all the performers of the night to sing a rendition of the legendary musician’s song We Won’t Cry.

As the artists performed a slide show was displayed on the main stage monitor.

Gurrumul Yunupingu Hall of Fame Induction

Gurrumul Yunupingu was officially inducted into the NIMA’s Hall of Fame with an emotionally moving performance from his brother.

Gurrumul first won NIMA Artist of the Year in 2005 and then again in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and then 2019. Gurrumul died in 2017 of kidney and liver disease which he lived with for the majority of his life.

Artist of the Year

Baker Boy

Album of the Year

Baker Boy – Gela

New Talent of the Year

Jem Cassar-Daley

Song of the Year

King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’

Film Clip of the Year

Barkaa – ‘King Brown’

Community Clip of the Year

Numulwar, NT – Loud & Proud

Hall of Fame

Gurrumul

Archie Roach Foundation Award

Dobby