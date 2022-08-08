The 19th National Indigenous Music Awards for 2022 held in Darwin and hosted by the always Faboriginal Aboriginal Steven Oliver is a night that is going to live rent free in my memory.
The NIMAs had performances from King Stingray, Yirrimal, J-Milla and my personal favourite of the night being the Archie Roach tribute.
Emma Donovan-Councillor and Fred Leone – Archie Roach Tribute
A moving tribute to Archie Roach was performed by Emma Donovan-Councilllor and Fred Leone accompanied by all the performers of the night to sing a rendition of the legendary musician’s song We Won’t Cry.
As the artists performed a slide show was displayed on the main stage monitor.
Celebrated Aboriginal musician and songwriter Archie Roach dies aged 66
Gurrumul Yunupingu Hall of Fame Induction
Gurrumul Yunupingu was officially inducted into the NIMA’s Hall of Fame with an emotionally moving performance from his brother.
Gurrumul first won NIMA Artist of the Year in 2005 and then again in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and then 2019. Gurrumul died in 2017 of kidney and liver disease which he lived with for the majority of his life.
Artist of the Year
Baker Boy
Album of the Year
Baker Boy – Gela
New Talent of the Year
Jem Cassar-Daley
Song of the Year
King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’
Film Clip of the Year
Barkaa – ‘King Brown’
Community Clip of the Year
Numulwar, NT – Loud & Proud
Hall of Fame
Gurrumul
Archie Roach Foundation Award
Dobby
