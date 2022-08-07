Yolŋu woman Margaret Rarru Garrawurra has won Australia’s richest art prize, claiming the highest honours for her weaving at this year’s National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards.

The 39th iteration of the NATSIAAs hosted at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory on Friday night boasted a $190,000 prizepool, including a $100,000cheque for the Telstra Art Award winner.

TELSTRA ART AWARD WINNER – Margaret Rarru Garrawurra

Ms Garrawurra, who was born on Galiwin’ku (Elcho Island) off the coast of Arhnem Land, was escorted on stage by a family member a did her acceptance speech in Dhuwal language with an English translation..

“Thanking, everybody thanking people from other country than community and we are standing and we are sitting and we are living here and Larrakia place,” Ms Garruwurra said through a translator.

Her winning art piece was titled, Dhomala (pandanus sail) and is inspired by the sails used on Macassan sail boats which used to visit the Yolŋu people and trade with them pre-colonisation.

The weaving technique used in Margaret’s art piece was taught to her by her father, who in turn learnt it from his father.

GENERAL PAINTING AWARD – Betty Muffler

Betty Muffler was born near Watarru in South Australia and now lives and works in Indulkana in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands.

Her winning art work is titled Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country).

BARK PAINTING AWARD – D. Yunupingu

The late Ms. D. (Djerrkngu) Yunupiŋu (also known as Eunice) was a highly respected Yolŋu elder and celebrated Yolŋu artist based in Yirrkala in the Northern Territory whose extraordinary paintings were created using a unique combination of natural earth pigments with reclaimed toner ink from discarded printer cartridges.

The winning art work is titled Yunupingu (the rock).

WORKS ON PAPER AWARD – Gary P. Lee

Gary Lee is a Larrakia artist, born and raised in Darwin, which is situated in Larrakia country. An anthropologist, artist, writer and curator, Lee has been an active participant in and promoter of Aboriginal arts since the early 1980s when he worked as a freelance fashion designer in Sydney.

The title of Gary’s art work is titled Nagi

Wandjuk Marika Memorial 3D Award – Bonnie Burangarra and Freda Ali Wayartja

Bonnie Burangarra belongs to the Burarra / Walamangu people and is a internationally celebrated fibre artist.

Freda Wayartja is a master weaver and cultural leader and educator. She is Burarra, one of the east-side language groups who specialise in the customary conical dilly bags, woven string bags and mats.

The title of the collaborative art work by the pair is titled An-gujechiya.

MULTIMEDIA AWARD – Jimmy John Thaiday

Jimmy is a Torres Strait Islander man from Erub Island.

Jimmy’s winning work of video is titled Beyond the Lines.

EMERGING ARTIST AWARD – Louise Malarvie

The emerging artist award is giving to a person within 5 years of starting their art practice and Louise’s winning pieced is titled Pamarr Yara.