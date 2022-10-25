Members of the Jambinu’s (Geraldton) Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation have voiced concerns regarding culturally insecure decision-making due to sorry business being observed by members of the Yamaji community.

It comes after an Indigenous Elder in Jambinu died, with the funeral to be held in November on the same day YSRC plan to hold an annual general meeting, for which half the voting members are expected to be attending to cultural obligations.

Kathy Councillor, Naaguja Traditional Owner said maintaining cultural obligations and practices were important to her people.

“When we speak of sorry business it is with the upmost respect and is one of our most

important Yamaji ceremonies linked to our core cultural protocols, cultural obligations, and

cultural practices,” she said.

“That is the Yamaji way, this is our way.”

In the weeks leading up to the decision by YSRC to go ahead with the meeting, Ms Councillor and her family have made repeated requests and pleas to vary the date of the AGM.

The YSRC has since sent out a response regarding their decision not to vary the date of the meeting.

“(YSRC) respectfully acknowledge the passing of a community elder,” the statement from the board said.

“Due to the planning of both meetings and the booking of a venue, catering, online services to vote and other services needed to hold these meetings, it is not appropriate to postpone them.

“We send our sincere condolences to family and community.”

Several members of the YSRC have released a statement describing the move as an attack on Yamaji culture.

“We now call on YSRC to stop their violent attack on Yamaji Culture, Yamaji ceremonies

and Yamaji cultural knowledge – especially that of Yamaji Sorry Business,” they said.

“They are doing wrong way business causing unnecessary trauma under the guise of running an Aboriginal regional corporation.”