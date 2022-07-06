West Coast Eagles players will run out wearing shoes hand-painted by Clontarf Aboriginal College students when they take on Carlton at Optus Stadium this Sunday.

The paintings have taken place during Waalitj Foundation’s mentoring sessions designed to increase school attendance and boost career development.

As part of this students have learnt football skills, painting and yarning with players and staff from the West Coast Eagles.

Each boot has been designed with the individual player in mind.

West Coast Eagles forward Willie Rioli said he enjoyed his time with the Clontarf students.

“This has been an exciting project to be a part of,” he said.

“It has allowed us to really connect with the students by sharing our stories and family connections, which is a big part of who I am.

“I think it’s really important that the young students stay connected to their culture, particularly when they are spending time away from their traditional country.”

Waalitj Foundation director Troy Cook said the mentoring program had inspired students take up new opportunities and celebrate culture.

“We have invested time in forming connections with each of the students and plan to build on this throughout the year, providing career development opportunities and instilling in them the importance of education,” he said.

“Our mentors are First Nation’s role models providing a safe and nurturing environment for the students to explore their passions and interests.”

After introducing the Foundation’s Deadly Sista Girlz program to the school in 2021, they have now launched a program for male students.

Regular visits from the West Coast Eagles team motivates students to participate in sporting activities and provides further mentoring and guidance for the students.