West Coast Eagles star Willie Rioli Jnr has taken indefinite leave from the club following news of his father’s death on Tuesday.

AFL Northern Territory on Wednesday confirmed Willie Rioli Snr had died suddenly of a heart attack aged 50.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Eagles paid tribute to Rioli Snr.

“The Rioli family has been an intrinsic part of our club since Willie Jnr joined us in 2017 and the coaches, players, staff and Board are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Willie Snr,” the club said.

“Willie Jnr will take indefinite leave to join his family in the Northern Territory and our club will do everything possible to support him.

“We extend our love and condolences to Willie, his mother Georgina and the extended Rioli family.”

The Eagles were among a host of football clubs to pay tribute to Rioli Snr on Wednesday, whose legacy spans the Tiwi Islands, wider Northern Territory, Hawthorn Football Club and WAFL club South Fremantle.

Rioli was deeply involved in Territory footy, holding roles including Tiwi Bombers head coach, Imalu Tigers premiership coach and Tiwi Island Football League president.

AFL Northern Territory chairman Sean Bowden said the league and the game was in mourning for NTFL Player Life Member, Nichols Medallist, multi-Premiership and representative player, and Tiwi Islands Football League president.

“Willie was a proud Tiwi man – always respectful and holding to the strongest of values in the way he conducted himself,” he said.

“He was a valuable, passionate and down to earth mentor for the footy community on the Islands and it was a privilege to play against him and in later years, work beside him.”

Rioli Snr won four premierships with St Mary’s between 1987 and 2005 and played 104 games, kicking 165 goals.

He played 91 games for Waratah and six for the Bombers.

In the WAFL he played 48 games and kicked 53 goals for South Fremantle between 1989 and 1994.