Richmond assistant coach Xavier Clarke is backing talented youngster Sydney Stack to retain his spot on the Tigers’ list for the 2023 AFL season.

Clarke believes the 22-year-old is one of the most talented players on the Tigers’ list and hopes he can improve his professionalism in the off-season.

“I think we’ll give him another chance at this stage from my understanding,” Clarke told SEN Fridays at the Top End.

“Hopefully if we do, he takes it with both hands and we see the Sydney Stack that we love to see.”

“We all want him to play, he’s one of the most talented players on our list.”

Stack burst onto the AFL scene with a blistering debut 2019 season which saw him finish third in the AFL Rising Star voting behind Sam Walsh and Connor Rozee.

The West Australian excited Tigers supporters with his high marking and hard hitting, which included a hip-and-shoulder which flattened Melbourne midfielder Jack Viney.

His season included a four-goal performance against St Kilda and a 24-disposal effort against North Melbourne.

Stack played 17 games in 2019, but has only added a further 18 in the following three seasons due to injury and ill-discipline.

Clarke said Stack’s needed to improve his professionalism and is hoping the young gun will make good decisions while away from the club.

“We all know ‘Stacky’ is highly talented and he’s still figuring out what it takes to be an elite AFL player, that’s the reality,” he said.

“His challenge is now, this time of the year, what he is doing away from the football club.

“He has improved each year that he has come back and if he does get an opportunity again next year, we want him to come back day one and make a statement.

“The players who have good pre-seasons generally have good seasons – he is trying his hardest and we all want him to play and do well.”

Stack featured in two games for the Tigers in 2022, with one of those games being the unused medical sub.

He gathered five disposals and two tackles in his team’s win over West Coast in round seven.

The utility player had a solid season at VFL level, playing in 15 games for the Tigers across a variety of positions.