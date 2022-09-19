When Gunditjamara woman Jill Gallagher was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer aged 54, she began self-reflecting on lifestyle choices which led her to this point.

The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation chief executive lived a busy life and found herself constantly tired and overworked, factors she blamed for her diagnosis.

Ms Gallagher had experienced fatigue and persistent diarrhoea but had not associated the benign symptoms with bowel cancer.

After undergoing two major surgeries to remove sections of her bowel, part of her liver and growths on her diaphragm in 2010, Ms Gallagher said the path to recovery was lonely.

“I’ve always been a very strong woman and never suffered with depression in my life until then, in the recovery phase, waiting to have chemo, waiting to see if I’m going to survive or die,” she said.

“The hospital took care of my medical needs, but there’s not a lot to take care of your emotional and spiritual needs.”

After medication left her feeling unmotivated, Ms Gallagher turned to culture for comfort through the Healesville sanctuary where her son worked.

“They have a birds of prey exhibition outside, and they had this eagle called Jesse and my son’s name happened to be Jesse,” she said.

“I’m sitting up the top, alone, feeling pretty crook and the handler made the eagle come glide towards me; I will always remember the eyes, his wings touched my head.

“Bunjil is a spiritual creature, his wings touching me on my head, to me that was a sign that I’m going to be okay – it gave me the hope that I needed.”

While Ms Gallagher said she had never been religious, another source of hope through her cancer treatment was Australia’s first saint, Mary MacKillop.

After learning about the miracles Saint Mary performed, healing inoperable cancers, Ms Gallagher visited the Mary Mackillop Heritage Centre in East Melbourne, where she had a pendant blessed.

“I believe my culture, modern medicine, and Mary MacKillop helped me survive,” Ms Gallagher said.

Ms Gallagher is among one in 15 Australians who will develop bowel cancer in their lifetime. Fortunately, it is a cancer which can almost always be treated if detected early.

She wants her experience 14 years ago to serve as a warning to others out there to get checked and make use of free screening for those aged 50 to 74.

“It should be part of our routine health maintenance to have a bowel cancer screening every two years…my words of wisdom are to do the screening early,” she said.

“Whether it’s bowel cancer or breast cancer, it is no more prevalent in our communities than non-Aboriginal communities. It is that we’re not screening; we have to screen.”