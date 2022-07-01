Queensland will be host to a huge number of NAIDOC events next week, with the Sunshine State getting off to a flying start this weekend.

On Saturday, July 2, the Mindle Bygul Aboriginal Corporation is holding a Family Fun Day at Apex Park, Deception Bay, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The free event will feature a traditional Welcome to Country, Elders tent, Uncle Roger Knox, Gibbah Gunyah Dancers, amusement rides, and activities for children and their families that celebrate the contribution First Nation people make to the wider community.

Saturday will also see the opening night of Showing Up Together, an art exhibition at Sonder Studio Gallery, Cooroy, showcasing artworks by First Nations people telling stories of First Nations culture.

Artists living on Gubbi-Gubbi/Kabi-Kabi or Jinibara Country, or artists who have connection to Gubbi-Gubbi/Kabi-Kabi or Jinibara Country, have contributed to this story telling, collaborative exhibition.

Opening night is from 6pm and the exhibition will run to Thursday, July 10.

At Warwick Art Gallery the community is invited to reflect on this year’s NAIDOC Week theme ‘Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!’ and decorate a handprint in colours, words and designs to acknowledge the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. The Tree Of Hands will be open from Sunday, July 3 at 10am to 4pm on July 10.

In Beenleigh, the Indigenous Wild Foods and Cultural Festival will run from Sunday 11am to 7pm, at 205 Main Street Beenleigh. Gold coin donation for entry.

Also on Sunday, at the Gallery of Modern Art in South Brisbane, the First Nations storytellers and creatives will feature in the tour Art & this Place.

The tour highlights artworks from Queensland Gallery of Modern Art’s Indigenous Australian Art Collection and explore the complex stories of history, culture and place that they tell.

In this season’s tour, the work of artists Judy Watson, Doreen Reid Nakamarra, Ryan Presley and Vernon Ah Kee will be explored.

Sam Harrison, the facilitator of the tour, is an emerging Brisbane-based artist and curator of Kamilaroi and Wiradjuri decent.

The event is free but bookings are needed. It will run from July 3-10.

Blaklash Creative’s involvement in this project is supported through a Growing Indigenous Tourism in Queensland initiative.

The wonderful Lake of Scars film will screen at Majestic Cinemas, Nambour, on Sunday at 2pm.

The Cairns NAIDOC Breakfast will see two guest speakers discuss the theme of action and advocacy with national and international profiles. Local Organisation DIYDG (Deadly Inspiring Youth Doing Good) will also speak at the event, which will be held at 7am to 9am on Monday, July 4, at the Grand Ballroom, Pullman International 17 Abbott Street, Carins.

And also on Monday, the Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement Co has organised a NAIDOC March, beginning at 9.30am at Warwick Town Hall.