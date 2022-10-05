South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell has expressed his disappointment no NRL talent scouts attended the Koori Knockout competition.

More than 160 teams of Indigenous rugby league players converged on the NSW South Coast over the recent long weekend to take part in the Koori Knockout as it returned from a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus.

Mitchell, Cody Walker, Tyrell Sloan and Josh Addo-Carr were among the current NRL stars playing but the vast majority of those who suited up for the 50th anniversary edition of the tournament were amateurs.

Despite the range of unsigned talent on show, Mitchell said no scouts from NRL clubs were in attendance.

“You need to start looking at the bigger picture and start planning for these things,” said Mitchell, who represented runners-up Walgett Aboriginal Connection.

“A big part of the knockout is going and watching, and seeing what talent we have.

“It’s pretty disappointing to see no NRL scout went down there and had a look.

“They should have been there knocking on the gate to get in.”

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton, who will link up with Mitchell in Australia’s World Cup squad for the upcoming tournament in England, was similarly surprised.

“It’s crazy,” the Wiradjuri man said.

“Some of the best players in the NRL are Indigenous and you’ve got them all together in all age groups.

“There’s no better place to pick them up.”

For Mitchell, the Koori Knockout was the perfect chance for a hit-out between the Rabbitohs’ preliminary final loss and Australia’s flight to England for the World Cup, which begins later this month.

But he said the significance of the tournament stretched beyond maintaining match fitness.

Grand final commitments with his former club the Sydney Roosters kept Mitchell from travelling to the 2018 and 2019 iterations of the competition, and the fullback declared his return a highlight of the year.

“It just brings that joy back into why we (play rugby league),” he said.

“We go there to put smiles on kids’ faces and get around the old elders.

“For me, it was about bringing that pride and passion back for myself after a long year.

“It was four of the most enjoyable days of the year. I really enjoyed that part of it.”

Knowing the importance of the Koori Knockout to Mitchell, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga did not attempt to prevent the fullback from playing, despite the risk of injury in the lead-up to the World Cup.

“There’s no worries in representing mob and that’s what it’s about,” Mitchell said.

“Mal saw me enjoying it. He was watching from home, he was telling me. I’m ready to go (for the World Cup).”