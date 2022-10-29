Demands for justice will echo loud across Australia this week in response to the racially-motivated death of 15-year-old Noongar-Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey last Sunday.
Cassius’ beating was the latest in a shocking list of deaths of young Indigenous people spurred by racism, and has once again lead to outcry and demands for change across Australia.
In response, protests, vigils and celebrations of life have been organised in cities and towns in most states and territories this week to ensure Cassius’ name is never forgotten.
October 31
- Jambinu (Geraldton), Mitchell Street Community Centre Park, 5.30pm
- Boorloo (Perth), Midland Oval, 5.30pm
- Warmun, Ngapuny Place, 5.30pm
- Moora, City Library, 6pm
- Mulubinba (Newcastle), Civic Park, 6pm
- Mt Druitt, Cnr Carlisle Ave/Luxford Rd, 6.30pm
November 2
- Boorloo (Perth), Forrest Place, 12.30pm
- Rubibi (Broome), Broome Courthouse, 3.30pm
- Kuwinywardu (Carnarvon), Gwoonwardu Mia, 5pm
- Garramilla (Darwin), Rapid Creek, 5.30pm
- Wagga Wagga, Ngurra Hub Ashmont, 5.30pm
- Woolyungah (Wollongong), McCabe Park, 5.30pm
- Tarntanya (Adelaide), Victoria Square, 6pm
- Mparntwe (Alice Springs), Court House, 6pm
- Ballarat, Alfred Deakin House, 6pm
- Meeanjin (Brisbane), King George Square, 6pm
- Undalup (Busselton), Foreshore Ampitheatre, 6pm
- Koombarnup (Bunbury), Graeme Bricknell Shell, 6pm
- Gamberra (Canberra), Aboriginal Tent Embassy, 6pm
- Eden, RSL, 6pm
- Geelong, Wathaurong Aboriginal Co-op, 6pm
- Portland, Skate Park, 6pm
- Ieramagadu (Roebourne), School Oval, 6pm
- Warrane (Sydney), Town Hall, 6pm
- Kinjarling (Albany), Town Hall, 6.30pm
- Gimuy (Cairns), City Library, 7pm