Demands for justice will echo loud across Australia this week in response to the racially-motivated death of 15-year-old Noongar-Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey last Sunday.

Cassius’ beating was the latest in a shocking list of deaths of young Indigenous people spurred by racism, and has once again lead to outcry and demands for change across Australia.

In response, protests, vigils and celebrations of life have been organised in cities and towns in most states and territories this week to ensure Cassius’ name is never forgotten.

October 31

Jambinu (Geraldton), Mitchell Street Community Centre Park, 5.30pm

Boorloo (Perth), Midland Oval, 5.30pm

Warmun, Ngapuny Place, 5.30pm

Moora, City Library, 6pm

Mulubinba (Newcastle), Civic Park, 6pm

Mt Druitt, Cnr Carlisle Ave/Luxford Rd, 6.30pm

November 2