Warlpiri-Celtic woman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has panned “virtue signalling” activists who remained silent on the alleged murder-suicide of an Indigenous mother at the hands of an Indigenous man in the Northern Territory in her maiden speech to parliament.

In a late Wednesday night speech hailed by Nyunggai Warren Mundine as the “greatest” he had ever heard in parliament, the newly-minted Country Liberal NT Senator took aim at anti-police activists, cashless welfare critics and the Voice to Parliament.

Wearing a traditional headdress, Ms Price said she would do what she could to halt “pointless virtue signalling” and focus on real solutions for change.

“We cannot support legislation which fails to acknowledge the true causes of why Indigenous Australians are marginalised or false narratives which suggest racism is the cause when it has proven over and again that this is not the case,” she said. “We cannot support legislation which supports freedom of the perpetrator over justice for the victim in an attempt to reduce rates of incarceration. “The same standard of law and order must be upheld for all Australians must be held regardless of background.”

Earlier on Wednesday Ms Price’s grandmother Tess Napaljarri Ross handed her a nulla-nulla fighting stick, a traditional ceremony which allows authority to speak on behalf of her area.

I heard the greatest speech in Parliament I’ve been waiting for all my life. The speaker? Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price #auspol Get a copy of it. — Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO (@nyunggai) July 27, 2022

Ms Price told parliament Commonwealth policy was needed to end the “enduring nightmare” of violence and terror experienced by Indigenous Australians.

“Wadeye, Tennant Creek, my family’s community of Yuendumu nobody in Australia can pretend they dont know the names of these places and for all the worst reasons,” she said.

“Despite billions being spent the violence and despair which puts these places and many others like them in the headlines is not changing.

“My vision, my hope, my goal is that we can effect change that will see women, children and other victims in these communities become as safe as any of those living in Sydney, Melbourne or any other Australian city.”

Ms Price said the neglect of children now terrorising the streets of outback towns in gangs who had grown up around normalised alcohol and family abuse would not be accepted in capital cities.

She said the justice system was little more than a “turnstile” which let perpetrators of violence out to commit more abhorrent acts, which had led to a desensitation of remote community residents.

On black-on-black murder of Indigenous women, Ms Price questioned where the outrage shown by those who marched on parliament last year for women’s rights was.

Further targeting activists, she said they were determined to destroy healthy relationships between authorities and vulnerable Indigenous women and children.

Before wrapping up her speech with an emotional rollcall of those who had inspired her journey, Ms Price said she was tired of being symbolically recognised as she turned her aim to current policies being pushed by Labor governments.

“I have… got here along with 10 other Indigenous voices… like every other parliamentarian, through hard work and sheer determination,” she said.

“Now you want to ask the Australian people to disregard our elected voices and vote on yes to apply a constitutionally enshrined advisory body without any detail of what that might infact entail.

“It would be far more dignifying if we were recognised and respected as individuals in our own right who are not simply defined by our racial heritage, but by the content of our character.”

Ms Price said the NT Government’s lifting of the Intervention-era booze ban despite warnings from Elders, and the Federal Government’s canning of the cashless welfare card, were driven by left-wing elites and would worsen the lives of Indigenous people.

Ms Price was one of three new Indigenous MPs to deliver their maiden speeches on Wednesday.