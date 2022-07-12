As the run towards finals ramps up the jury’s still out on how the top eight will shape up, with last weekend’s results doing plenty to keep a group of bolters nipping at the heels of the top teams.

Geelong has emerged as a flag favourite, Carlton survived a scare and Brisbane wobbled to waste their chance at reclaiming the top on the ladder.

A pair of Roos almost willed their way to stealing an upset for their embattled side, a gun Swan missed out on a bag and a Port Adelaide strongman lifted as his Power squashed the Giants.

Thursday July 7

Geelong 91 – 63 Melbourne – GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

The Cats hosted Melbourne on Thursday night with the chance to leap-frog the premiers into top spot on percentage with descent victory at home.

The Demons started strong before Geelong came back to take a three-point lead into the first break and continued to build on the difference through the night.

Steven May did his best to contain the home side’s scoring with 26 disposals. His uncharacteristically low number of marks provides some insight into the Cats penetration at goals.

Kysaiah Pickett and Toby Bedford had a goal apiece despite limited touches of the footy and Geelong’s Tyson Stengle was quieter than usual.

The gun recruit finished with 1.3 in front of goal from his 15 disposals.

Friday July 8

Sydney 120 – 67 Western Bulldogs – SCG, Sydney

The Swans sought the opportunity to prove their stocks as a finals contenders against the resurgent Dogs after an up-and-down month of football.

Sydney was quick out of the gates and largely maintained their intensity, allowing the Bulldogs just a few short periods of momentum.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan struggled to make an impact on paper but did more around the contest than his modest stats would indicate.

At the other end it was a missed opportunity for the Bloods marquee man.

Failing to capitalise on a good night of marking and waves of forward entry, Buddy Franklin sprayed plenty and gave off and handful of chances to end the night with 2.5 in front of the sticks.

Saturday July 9

Collingwood 88 – 81 North Melbourne – MCG, Melbourne

It was very nearly the upset of the season as finals-bound Collingwood only just nipped the struggling North Melbourne at the ‘G on Saturday afternoon.

The Kangaroos had lead for much of the match before letting it slip the later stages.

Like most of 2022, Jed Anderson and Jye Simpkin led the way for the last placed North, gathering 33 and 31 touches respectively through the spine and giving their front half some chance.

Third-gamer Phoenix Spicer held his spot after a quiet game in round 16, but one again struggled to have an impact.

Collingwood was clutch in front of goals through the last quarter as North’s nerves got the better of them.

Despite the brave effort it spelled the end of coach David Noble’s tenure at North.

The former Bulldog departed Ardern Street after getting the axe on Tuesday.

Gold Coast 94 – 92 Richmond – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

The game of the round dampened the Tigers run at September, giving up a 40-point lead before Noah Anderson’s shot after the siren stole the win for the Queenslanders at home.

Shai Bolton was close to best on ground kicking 3.3 among his 30 odd touches.

Fellow Tiger Daniel Rioli was equally busy with 31, while Marlion Pickett continued his solid season on the wing gathering plenty of the ball and snagging a major throughout the contest.

For the Suns, Malcolm Rosas was very quiet which seemingly amplified Izak Rankine’s lack of presence.

Rankine was rubbed out with health and safety protocols following a blistering period of form.

St Kilda 70 – 111 Fremantle – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

After a stirring win against the Blues in round 16 St Kilda were unable to replicate the feat against the red-hot Dockers.

It was even through to the third quarter before the class of Freo stood tall.

Michael Walters gave his all for the visitors though added just 0.1 for the match.

Bradley Hill provided run through the fast, dry Marvel stadium deck for the hosts with 28 touches while teammates Paddy Ryder and Jade Gresham struggled to get into the game.

The Saints Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera managed to sneak in one goal in a losing effort.

Port Adelaide 84 – 29 GWS – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Power will be ruing their 0-5 start to the season, sitting just out of touch with the top eight after a handful of scalps in the middle of the season and thumping win over the similarly-placed Giants.

Sam Powell-Pepper had his best game in some time with 25 disposals and a goal, while Karl Amon gathered 22 and second gamer Jason Burgoyne battled his way to double-figures off the interchange bench.

Eyes should start turning on recruit Jeremy Finlayson.

The former Giant has hit a spell of poor of form after threatening in front of goals earlier in the season.

Port sit one win out of eighth place within a log-jam of finals hopefuls.

Sunday July 10

Brisbane 90 – 100 Essendon – Gabba, Brisbane

Both sets of fans are within their rights to be dirty after Sunday’s upset at the Gabba.

Lions supporters saw their side gave up a chance, albeit plagued by COVID protocols ruling out a host of stars, to take top spot while after back-to-back wins against contending teams, Essendon’s fans should be asking why the gutsy performances are left for once the season is all but over.

The loss of Keidean Coleman’s stability in Brisbane’s back half looked obvious and almost guaranteed the 22-year-old the plaudits he deserves once he re-enters the team.

Nakia Cockatoo didn’t trouble the opposition and Charlie Cameron failed to replicate his mighty effort the week prior.

The Lions will look to bounce back and add to the wounds of GWS this weekend, while the Bombers hope to make in three straight wins against the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Hawthorn 86 – 54 Adelaide – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

In the only real match without larger implications for round 17 the Hawks controlled the contest at home to leapfrog the visitors into 14th spot on the ladder.

Jarman Impey and Wayne Millera had one goal each at either end for their respective sides.

West Coast 53 – 115 Carlton – Optus Stadium, Perth

The final scoreline between the Blues and Eagles ignores the fight shown by the home side to get a sniff at an upset win.

The Eagles slowly chipped away at Carlton’s early lead to be within two kicks at three quarter time before Carlton’s forward tall stocks cemented the outcome in the west.

Jesse Motlop slotted a goal for the afternoon while the embattled Eagles’ Willie Rioli and Jermaine Jones matched it to have major each at full time.

Sam Petrevski-Seton had a valiant display against his former side and Tim Kelly, while no where near his recent best, contributed with 21 touches through the midfield.

The Blues’ win keeps them in fifth spot and just one victory away from equal placing at the top of the table.

Round 18 kicks off Friday night as St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs look to keep in touch with the top half of the ladder at Marvel Stadium in Docklands.