North snapped a 14-match losing streak after coach David Noble departed during the week to bring some excitement to an otherwise largely predictable round.

The Bulldogs bit back after a thumping from the Swans in round 17 to end St Kilda’s chances of a top six finish, Geelong stamped their mark as the best in the competition, and Essendon snagged their third win in a row to make things all the more difficult for Gold Coast.

A big in for Brisbane helped his side dwarf the Giants in Canberra, Buddy Franklin was kept quiet after noise around his future, and Kozzy Pickett put on a show in Alice Springs.

A former number-one draft-pick had his best return in some time.

Friday July 15



Western Bulldogs 84 – 56 St Kilda – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne



Friday night at Marvel could have served up anything as two of the competition’s most inconsistent sides met to kick off the weekend of football.

The Dogs controlled proceedings from early on to keep their finals hopes alive and jump the Saints with five games left to play.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan slotted a major in each of the first three quarters, as more than a month of hard work in the front half without return on the score sheet started to pay off.

For the Saints, Jade Gresham was wayward in front of goal but fought his way to 24 disposals while Paddy Ryder, Ben Long and Bradley Hill each had quiet nights.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was serviceable with 11 touches for the match.

In round 19 the Dogs will face a tougher test against the reigning premiers while St Kilda will look to notch one back against the Eagles. Both contests could go a long way to dictating the shape of the top eight at season’s end.

Saturday July 16

Adelaide 86 – 91 Collingwood – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Magpies won their eighth in a row against a valiant Crows at home.

The outcome could have looked a lot different without 17-gamer Nick Daicos’s dominant 40-disposal, two-goal display.

Wayne Milera and Shane McAdam had 11 touches apiece for the home side with the latter kicking a goal.

GWS 59 – 99 Brisbane – Manuka Oval, Canberra



Keidean Coleman picked up exactly where he left off after returning to the Lions side and helping them to a 40-point win over the Giants in the nation’s capital.

The silky back-flanker had 25 touches and a goal for the afternoon.

Fellow inclusion Callum Ah Chee and Nakia Cockatoo found the ball 15 times each and Charlie Cameron found the goals three times on his way to a win.

Brisbane should look to keep in touch with the Dees and Cats with a win over the Gold Coast in this weekend’s Q-Clash at the Gabba.

North Melbourne 92 – 88 Richmond – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

For the second time in as many weeks the Kangaroos were brave and led for the majority of the match before stumbling in the later stages.

Luckily North were able to push down the demons of letting one slip against the Magpies the week prior and grit their teeth against the Tigers.

It was their second win for the season and first since round two, after axing coach David Noble mid-week.

If their season had a handful more wins midfielder Jy Simpkin would be within his rights to feel like a chance at All-Australian honours.

The 24 year-old continued his brilliant form with a close to best-on-ground 34 touches and one goal.

Jed Anderson had 22 disposals of his own through the middle and Phoenix Spicer struggled to build on his recent opportunity to put his mark on the game.

Tiger’s trio Daniel Rioli, Shai Bolton and Marlion Pickett had limited impact.

Carlton 55 – 85 Geelong – MCG, Melbourne

Carlton are slowly losing their reputation as a contender while looking average against the ladder-leading Cats.

While the Blues fought their way back twice in the first half the competition front runners put their foot down after the main break to run away with a valuable win at the MCG.

Tyson Stengle had 17 touches and kicked 1.1 for Geelong while Carlton’s Jesse Motlop was almost identical, minus the behind.

Fremantle 65 – 82 Sydney – Optus Stadium, Perth

The Swans survived one of the hardest trips in football to clinch an important win against the Dockers in the west.

It could prove costly for Fremantle who loosened their grip on home finals come September with the loss.

Michael Walters kicked 1.1 from his 16 touches after a confronting week, and Sydney’s Lance Franklin managed seven touches and a single goal after reportedly demanding upwards of $700,000 for his services to play on at the Swans next year.

Freo will look to pounce on a nervous Richmond to kick off round 19 as Sydney start their run home against lower sides with a home contest against the Crows.

Sunday July 17

Hawthorn 102 – 77 West Coast – MCG, Melbourne

In a fairly high-scoring contest, Hawthorn made light work of the embattled Eagles during their rare shot at a game on the MCG.

The West Australians jumped early before opening the door for the Hawks shortly after the first break and never managed to get things back under control.

Liam Ryan and Jermaine Jones had touches in the mid-teens while Tim Kelly gathered a couple more plus a goal in a losing effort.

Melbourne 83 – 69 Port Adelaide – TIO Traeger Park, Alice Springs

It was Kozzy’s night as the Dees survived a scare to get things back on track against the Power in Alice Springs.

Pickett booted 6.1 from 14 touches, becoming the first player to kick half-a-dozen in an AFL match in the Territory.

It was a long awaited outing for the small forward excitement machine coming off a humble patch through the middle of the season.

Steven May found the ball close the twenty times defending the Dee’s line as the Power surged forward and Sam Powell-Pepper and Karl Amon had more than 20 touches for their side.

Essendon 105 – 55 Gold Coast – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

The Bombers have three wins on the trot after knocking off a disappointing Suns to round out the weekend.

Izak Rankine re-entered the Gold Coast line-up but did little to influence the outcome, kicking 1.1 from 11 disposals.

Richmond take on Fremantle at the MCG to start round 19 on Friday night.