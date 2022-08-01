A host of teams have bounced around the ladder following round 20 in the men’s AFL season.

Collingwood toughed out another tight win, the Swans re-emerged as a smoky for the flag and the Dockers, Blues, Lions and Dogs will question where their seasons are headed after each stumbled over the weekend.

One of Port’s talls continued clawing some form back in his new role, Lance Franklin bounced back from a quiet first half at home and a Tiger speedster had an untamed night in what could prove a season-defining win.

The round kicked off with the premiers sinking one of this year’s new contenders in their climb back into contention.

Friday July 29

Fremantle 38 – 95 Melbourne – Optus Stadium, Melbourne

The Demons traveled west to prove their slide from form hasn’t stifled their chances at back-to-back flags.

The visitors took a two goal lead into quarter time before carrying on to toppled the Dockers.

Kysaiah Pickett carried on with recent success in front of goals, kicking 3.2 and laying four tackles, while Steven May locked out his direct opponents on his way to 13 touches.

Liam Henry had disposals in the mid-teens off half-forward and Alex Pearce was solid down back despite his modest return.

Michael Walters did his best to turn the home sides fortune kicking 2.0 throughout.

The Dockers dropped to sixth place with the loss while Melbourne saved themselves from falling out of the top four.

Saturday July 30

Collingwood 88 – 82 Port Adelaide – MCG, Melbourne

Collingwood have made a habit of putting knots into the stomachs of their supporters on their way to nine wins on the trot.

Momentum swung back and forth throughout the contest as the Pies survived a fourth quarter comeback from the hungry Power to sure-up their spot for September.

For the visitors Sam Powell-Pepper kicked a pair, Karl Amon racked up 26 touches and a goal and Jase Burgoyne and Lachie Jones had 17 and 11 touches a piece.

Port recruit Jeremy Finlayson enjoyed a strong start to the season before dropping off in his front fifty influence in the second half of the year.

His move to the ruck has proved a masterstoke.

His 20 touches and two goals went a long way in keeping his side in the contest.

Sydney 112 – 39 GWS – SCG, Sydney

The Swans blitzed the Giants in the 24th Sydney derby to jump into the top four on Saturday afternoon.

The Bloods’ young brigade did most of the talking before Lance Franklin got involved in the second half.

Buddy opened his account with a rare right-foot snap from the pocket early in he third before adding another two in the half to finish with 3.1.

St Kilda 75 – 63 Hawthorn – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

The Saints got back on track with a much needed win against the undersold Hawks at Docklands.

It was a quiet afternoon for mob in the do-or-die clash, Bradley Hill the closest example of a standout.

The back flanker had touches in the mid-teens with outlet handballs his weapon of choice, gathering shy of 100 gained metres in the contest.

Bed Long and Jarrod Lienert had 14 and 13 touches in the win.

Hawthorn’s Jarman Impey enjoyed a week’s rest on the sidelines.

Geelong 94 – Western Bulldogs 66 – GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

An eight-goal third quarter from the ladder leaders helped put a gap on the Dogs after the visitors took an early lead in Geelong on Saturday.

It’s yet to spell the end of the visitors’ season who have a reasonable run home despite sitting a game out of the eight.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan made the most of his limited opportunities kicking 2.1 from nine touches.

For the Cats, Tyson Stengle had 2.0, including a tidy snap from the pocket late in the third from his 16 disposals.

Brandan Parfitt came on as a medical sub after Geelong’s Gary Rohan went down with injury.

Adelaide 84 – 55 Carlton – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

What’s happened to Carlton?

Following their hot start to the season and best chance at a September run after 20 years in the wilderness Michael Voss’ men are feeling the pressure.

The Blues hoped to clinch three wins from their last four when they travelled across to South Australia to face a struggling Crows outfit.

But, it wasn’t to be.

Jesse Motlop managed to hit the scoreboard with 1.1.

Sunday July 31

Gold Coast 107 – 104 West Coast – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Tim Kelly grabbed 28 touches in a tight contest on the Gold Coast though his impact on the match went both ways.

Despite finding plenty of the ball, his direct opponents added three costly goals to dampen his night.

Liam Ryan kicked a pair while Willie Rioli went missing in the Eagles front half.

For the home side, forward pair Izak Rankine and Malcolm Rosas kicked five between them to clinch a tough win for the Suns.

Richmond 104 – 97 Brisbane – MCG, Melbourne

Shane Edwards celebrated his 300th with a clutch win over the Lions on Saturday night.

Although the 33-year-old had a quiet outing his team lifted to keep the Tiger’s season alive.

Shai Bolton had 24 touches and made a case for best on ground with 700 metres gained.

He could have taken a bag away with him had he kicked straighter.

2.5 spelled an inaccurate night in front of goals for young speedster.

Daniel Rioli and Marlion Pickett had 13 and 16 disposals through the middle of the ground while Maurice Rioli made a late cameo.

Emerging Lion Keidean Coleman continues to enter into the minds of fans as a new star of the competition.

The 22-year-old amassed 30 touches and similar metres to Bolton while Charlie Cameron kicked 2.2 at the other end.

Nakia Cockatoo and Callum Ah Chee put modest numbers together.

Essendon 114 – 66 North Melbourne – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

The hapless North were in the contest until the Bombers continued with their late form to kick away towards a win after half time.

The Roo’s Jed Anderson put together 20 touches and 1.2 in front of the sticks.

An unlikely blockbuster kicks of round 21 when the Demons face Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.