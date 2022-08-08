Five sides are in the squeeze for the final pair of top-eight spots with two rounds left in the men’s AFL season.

Collingwood is winning over doubters by working their way to 11 on-the-trot and the Swans are looking like the top four side they presented as earlier in the year.

Geelong has done enough to all but lock-in a top two finish, while another big cat in the Tigers have put side’s on notice as we head toward September.

One of Richmond’s stars has backed up calls during the week he might be the best player going around with a four goal effort, an emerging Cats midfielder looked effortless out of stoppages and Buddy Franklin made his mark against the Kangaroos amid rumours around his future.

Round 21 kicked off with the red-hot Magpies taking an important scalp in their quest for premiership glory.

Friday August 5

Melbourne 89 – 96 Collingwood – MCG, Melbourne

Collingwood did enough to keep the premiers within arms reach through the first three quarters before running over the Demons in the final stages.

Steven May was solid down back amassing 18 touches and laying five tackles throughout the match.

Kysaiah Pickett will wish he had more of an impact at the other end, ending the night with 1.1 in front of goals from 13 disposals.

The Pies leapfrogged Melbourne into second place ahead of a similarly tough contest against the Swans in Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday August 6

Hawthorn 70 – 63 Gold Coast – UTAS Stadium, Launceston

Hawks controlled the contest before a late final quarter fightback from the Suns almost spoiled the party in Tasmania.

Jy Farrar was solid for the visitors with 20 touches and 550+ metres gained off half back, Sean Lemmens and Malcolm Rosas were both quiet and Izak Rankine added just the single behind to the score.

The Hawks did enough to seal the win, with Jarman Impey grabbing 10 touches around the ground.

Western Bulldogs 78 – 95 Fremantle – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

It could be curtains for the Dogs following their loss to the travelling Dockers at the weekend.

Fremantle’s Alex Pearce had 15 touches in the backline while Michael Walters fought his way to 11 disposals and a second quarter goal.

Liam Henry came on as a medical sub to nab three touches in the win.

Geelong 110 – 65 St Kilda – GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

The seasons of emerging stars Brandan Parfitt and Tyson Stengle are on similar trajectories as their clubs, sitting a game clear of second spot and premiership favourites in the eyes of many.

Parfitt tore up the Saints through the middle, finishing with 25 touches and 10 clearances while Stengle added to his year’s tally with two goals.

For the Saints, Bradley Hill had a solid night with 26 touches and four clearances.

Ben Long finished with a goal in the loss.

Port Adelaide 71 – 109 Richmond – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

An end-of-season eight-shaper went Richmond’s way in Adelaide on Saturday.

Port were valiant despite letting their season slip.

Karl Amon put together a solid 21-disposal night while Sam Powell-Pepper was quieter than usual.

Jeremy Finlayson added two goals and young-gun Jase Burgoyne put his influence on the contest with a 55 metre bomb going through the sticks a minute from the main break.

Despite it chipping away at the Tigers lead, Burgoyne’s hoist still left time for Shai Bolton to weave through traffic and snap a tidy goal with seconds left on the clock.

Continuing recent form as a ball-magnet, albeit a wasteful one in front of goals, he finished with 4.5 for the night.

Marlion Pickett had eight touches and 1.0 while Maurice Rioli made the most of his limited chances to add to the scoreboard.

Shane Edwards sat out with a hamstring niggle.

The Tigers move to eighth spot with the win.

Sunday August 7

North Melbourne 88 – 126 Sydney – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

The Kangaroos scared a Swans outfit leaving their run of form to late in the season, pushing the visitors in the first half before letting their pressure slip.

Jy Simpkin had a game high 31 disposals to go along with six clearances and Jed Anderson played his part, racking up 27 touches around the ground for the home side.

After a week of rumours surrounding his future with Sydney, Lance Franklin fought off a tough matchup with Aidan Corr to kick 4.3 and add some stability through tense moments.

The Swans are close to a guaranteed home final ahead of the final two rounds.

Brisbane 114 – 81 Carlton – The Gabba, Brisbane

It’s gone from bad to worse at Carlton in recent weeks.

Jesse Motlop made his chances count kicking 2.0 from six touches, while Jack Martin added 1.2 in front of goals from a dozen goes at the footy.

For the victors, Charlie Cameron kicked a pair while Keidean Coleman, 14 disposals, and Callum Ah Chee, six, will look look back at the match as a missed opportunity to bolster their season stats.

West Coast 86 – 102 Adelaide – Optus Stadium, Perth

An emotional night in the west as Eagles’ fans farewelled Josh Kennedy couldn’t muster up enough fight in their team to snatch a win.

Some 26 touches from Tim Kelly went unrewarded while Liam Ryan and Willie Rioli had touches in the teens but failed to influence the scoreboard

A busy month without reward for Crows’ forward Shane McAdam finally paid dividends.

The 27-year-old had his best return in some time, gathering 16 disposals and kicking 3.1.