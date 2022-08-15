One week remains in the AFL home-and-away season with 10 clubs in contention to make appearances this September.

Geelong Cats sealed the minor premiership by drubbing Gold Coast, Collingwood fell to the energetic Swans and the Blues and Saints stumbled to keep the Western Bulldogs’ chances alive.

Kysaiah Pickett jumped on his opportunity to snap a win for the Demons, a pair of Geelong stars helped pile on the goals, and the Power put all kinds of question marks over Essendon with the help of their Indigenous guns.

Friday August 12

St Kilda 66 – 81 Brisbane – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

The round 22 opener was all set up to shake up the race to finals had St Kilda lifted to knock off the Lions.

After giving away control early, the Saints stormed back in the third term only to be held goalless in the final quarter as the visitors secured the win.

For the hosts, Jarrod Lienert, Bradley Hill, Ben Long and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera all had touches in the teens without troubling the scorers.

Brisbane speedster Charlie Cameron kicked 1.1 and Keidean Colemman was solid down back with 13 disposals.

The Saints’ fate rests on a number of contests involving similarly placed sides ahead of their clash against the second-placed Swans on Sunday.

Saturday August 13

Western Bulldogs 62 – 57 GWS Giants – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

The Bulldogs kept their finals hopes alive with a tight win over the Giants.

Former number-one draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan played his role up front kicking 1.2.

Adelaide 103 – 74 North Melbourne – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Saturday’s cellar-dweller clash between the Crows and Kangaroos gave both sides a chance at notching up a late win in otherwise testing seasons.

Shane McAdam has slowly turned opportunity into form in 2022, landing six tackles amongst 11 touches on his way to two goals at the weekend.

Jy Simpkin carried on being a shining light in a dark season at North.

The 24-year-old had 30 touches and 10 clearances while teammate Jed Anderson racked up 15 disposals around the ground.

Gold Coast 59 – 119 Geelong – Metricon Stadium Gold Coast

Geelong’s Tyson Stengle had a huge start to set the tone against the Suns in Queensland with three goals before the first break.

Brandan Parfitt was busy with 28 touches and 2.0, one goal in each half for the night.

Jy Farrar, 18 touches, and Malcolm Rosas, 11, struggled to make an impact against the flow of traffic.

Two goals for Izak Rankine gave this hotly pursued Sun a pass-mark.

Melbourne 79 – 74 Carlton – MCG, Melbourne

The build-up was palpable between a Melbourne outfit looking to keep in touch with the top four and a Carlton side desperate not to let a hot start the season be overshadowed by late disappointment.

It looked like a Blues’ fairytale until Kysaiah Pickett snapped a late winner to send the MCG into raptures.

Pickett ended the night with 2.1 and a hero among the Dees’ faithful.

Steven May had 25 touches and 736 metres gained in his best return of late for the victors.

Jack Martin made the most of his 9 touches kicking 3.1 for the Blues.

Jesse Motlop had a quiet night as his side dropped to eighth on the ladder.

Fremantle 71 – 47 West Coast – Optus Stadium, Perth

Freo went 2-nil over their big brother in the west for a derby clean sheet in 2022.

Michael Walters had 19 touches, a clearance and 2.0 for his Dockers, who have likely earned a home final.

Jermaine Jones, Sam Petrevski-Seton and Liam Ryan were all quiet for the Eagles, while Willie Rioli was absent to attend his father’s funeral.

Sunday August 14

Richmond 128 – 67 Hawthorn – MCG, Melbourne

Here come the Tigers.

It’s all good news at Punt Road and bad news for the rest of the competition as Richmond lifted to three-on-the-trot and eye-off finals with a wealth of September experience in their artillery.

A Sunday afternoon manhandling of Hawthorn will put the top sides on notice ahead of their upcoming contest against the Bombers.

Maurice Rioli and Shane Edwards had two goals apiece, while Marlion Pickett and Shai Bolton played their part with touches in the double-digits.

The Hawks’ Jarman Impey did his best to get his hands on the football 14 times.

Sydney 77 – 50 Collingwood – SCG, Sydney

Sydney celebrated a return to the top-two in front of a packed SCG to commemorate forty years in the harbour city and put a pin in Collingwood’s near three-month winning streak.

Lance Franklin kicked 3.1 from 15 touches for the Bloods.

Ash Johnson’s night looked better than the stats suggest.

He kicked 1.1 from eight touches, but looked everywhere throughout the third quarter as his Pies’ hinted at a familiar comeback.

Essendon 62 – 146 Port Adelaide – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Port put on a clinic against the Bombers on Sunday to throw the Dons’ camp into panic after another lacklustre campaign.

Sam Powell-Pepper continued his late-season form with 22 touches and four goals.

Jeremy Finlayson, the competition number-ranked ruckman in the second half of the season, had 25 and two while Karl Amon added a goal of his own to go along with 19 disposals.

Young-gun Jase Burgoyne has settled into his role down back putting together 12 touches when the Bomber’s pushed forward in patches.

Six of nine matches coming up in the regular season final round play a role in shaping the look of finals.

The weekend kicks off with the Lions hosting Melbourne at the Gabba Friday night.