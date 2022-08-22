It was a fitting end to a season with so many unknowns.

Six of nine matches to round out the home-and-away portion of the AFL season had a say in how the top-eight line up for finals starting Thursday-week, none more than a trio of nail-biters Sunday afternoon.

The Dogs scraped through by the slimmest of margins thanks to the Blues throwing it away against the Magpies, Sydney missed a chance at a top two finish and the Lions let a double-chance at finals go begging while the Dockers and Tigers rested easier already knowing their fate.

A forgotten Saint put his hand up, a Power mid lifted in the showdown and a Melbourne livewire carried on with form ahead of a tilt towards back-to-back flags.

Friday August 19

Brisbane 57 – 115 Melbourne – The Gabba, Brisbane

It could be season-over in as little as a fortnight for the Lions.

Their questionable finals record looks even shakier after receiving a thumping at home to the top-two Dee’s.

Brisbane back-flanker Keidean Coleman racked up 17 touches around the ground as Charlie Cameron did his best to stay busy kicking 3.3 at the other end.

For the victors, Kysaiah Pickett proved he doesn’t need many chances to make an impact.

The 21-year-old kicked 4.1 from 11 disposals and Steven May had 20 goes at the football around the Demons defensive half.

The win saw Melbourne lock-in a home qualifying final against the Swans next weekend and Brisbane host fellow big-cats Richmond in an elimination final, finishing sixth.

Saturday Aug 20

GWS 69 – 89 Fremantle – Manuka Oval, Canberra

The Giants scared the Dockers early in Canberra before the finals bound side settled into gear and toward a fifth, almost fourth, placed finish with a tidy win.

Michael Walters celebrated his 200th game in style, kicking three goals straight.

North Melbourne 47 – 114 Gold Coast – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

North will be happy to wrap up a season to forget, looking forward to Alastair Clarkson’s arrival ahead of 2023.

Gold Coast rolled to a hefty victory, showing glimpses of their top performances that nodded at a finals campaign earlier in the season.

Malcolm Rosas kicked 2.3 while Jy Farrar struggled to get his disposals in the double-digits in an easy afternoon out for the Suns.

For the Roos, Jy Simpkin finished off his season in style with a 25 touch effort in concert with the career-best season he put together.

Geelong 131 – 46 West Coast – GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

Two sides at either end of the ladder finished off their regular seasons as you might expect.

The Cat’s rolled to a comfortable win as Brandan Parfitt gathered 28 touches and Tyson Stengle kicked 4.2.

West Coast will look to build on better later form in 2022 heading into the preseason period.

Sam Petrevski-Seton had 16 touches, Jermaine Jones and Tim Kelly 28 apiece.

Liam Ryan finished off with 1.1 on the goal sheet while Junior Rioli struggled throughout the afternoon.

Essendon 75 – 141 Richmond – MCG, Melbourne

After announcing his retirement at season’s end Shane Edwards had three goals before half-time while the Bombers were still in it.

Daniel Rioli had a huge impact with 21 disposals off half-back, Marlion Pickett and Maurice Rioli snuck in a goal each and Shai Bolton had 1.2 from a recently uncharacteristically low 12 touches.

The collective effort went a long way towards soaking up early pressure from the Bombers before a certain win was set up early in the second half.

Port Adelaide 111 – 55 Adelaide – Adelaide Oval – Adelaide

The Power made amends for their after the siren showdown loss earlier in the season to peg one back and go 1-1 for 2022 against cross-town rivals the Crows.

Karl Amon was close to best on ground with 31 disposals and a goal, Jeremy Finlayson had touches in the mid-teens from the ruck and Sam Powell-Pepper kicked 1.1 from limited opportunity.

Jase Burgoyne finished his debut season with 8 senior games.

Sunday August 21

Carlton 74 – 75 Collingwood – MCG, Melbourne

It’s being heralded as possibly the greatest home-and-away game in VFL/AFL history.

The terms were simple. Carlton win and play finals – lose and miss out, following the Dogs’ win over Hawthorn the afternoon prior.

After falling away early, Carlton kicked eight majors in the third term to set up the win, only to let the Magpies pinch the game late.

Depending on your allegiance, it was heartache or ecstacy in equal parts.

Zac Williams returned to football to gather 16 touches, Jack Martin played out a hard-fought 11 disposals and Jesse Motlop was agonising close to a handful of chances in front of goal late in the piece.

A new cult hero emerged for Collingwood.

Ash Johnson kicked 2.0 from disposals to mark his impact on the game.

St Kilda 74 – 88 Sydney – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

St Kilda put on a late comeback to almost spoil the party on Sydney’s top-four hopes.

Despite falling short, the Saints did enough to keep the Swans from booking-in a home final to start September, in no small part to Ben Long.

St Kilda’s birthday boy had close to 30 touches, kicked a goal and took a number of big marks.

Bradley Hill laid some important tackles on his was to 19 disposals while Jarrod Lienert and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera had similar numbers to end their season.

Lance Franklin kicked 2.1 ahead of another finals campaign with the Swans.

A retiring Paddy Ryder waved goodbye to fans from the sidelines.

The top-eight take to training as the pre-finals break clears the fixture for the coming weekend.

First week 1

Elimination Final: Brisbane v Richmond, Thursday September 1 – The Gabba, Brisbane

Qualifying Final: Melbourne v Sydney, Friday September 1 – MCG, Melbourne

Qualifying Final: Geelong v Collingwood, Saturday September 2 – MCG, Melbourne

Elimination Final: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Saturday September 2 – Optus Stadium, Perth