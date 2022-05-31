The second week of Sir Doug Nicholls round played out almost exactly how one might expect as tight contests bookended one-sided thumpings anyone taking notice of form and ladder position could have penciled in weeks ago.

Fortunately an all-time great stood up just as his side needed to produce a Friday night thriller, and like any good drama the star performance brought a little controversy along with it.

Friday May 27

Sydney 106 – 100 Richmond – SCG, Sydney

Sydney and Richmond kicked things off with a Marn Grook tussle to remember.

Looking flat from the outset, the Swans let Richmond kick away early and take a 30-point lead into the main break.

Shane Edwards had a goal each quarter and Shai Bolton looked a huge threat before the Tigers loosened their grip.

Sydney stirred in the second half as Buddy Franklin finished with five goals of his own to lift his younger teammates to a huge comeback win.

After gritting their teeth the Swans quite literally nearly gave it away at the end.

A contentious 50-metre decision (or lack thereof) after the siren could have spoiled the party and afforded the Tigers a shot after the siren to steal it.

Despite walking away with the Goodes-O’Loughlin medal as best on ground Franklin was slapped with a one-match ban for striking Richmond’s Trent Cotchin.

He looks likely to miss the Swans round 12 clash against the Demons if Sydney are unable to make a strong enough case at the tribunal on Monday night.

Saturday May 28

Geelong 97 – 55 Adelaide – GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

Brandon Parfitt controlled the midfield for the Cats in their classy display against Adelaide.

His 30 touches and seven clearances allowed enough entry for Geelong’s forward line to get the job done, including a three-goal effort from 23-year-old Tyson Stengle, who looks to be settling in at Kardinia park after bouncing around clubs early in his career.

Shane McAdam did his best to make an impact at the other end, bagging a goal of his own as his Crows slumped to another loss as their season looks just about over.

Narrm 56 – 94 Fremantle – MCG, Melbourne

‘Flagmantle’ could be the real deal after knocking off the Dee’s and handing them their first lost of the season.

The contest looked every bit the game of the round until the Dockers blew past the premiers to pump up their percentage in the final quarter.

A full team effort and slightly underwhelming performance from Fremantle and Narrm respectively slimmed out the stats sheet and left no real standouts.

Sunny Walters was handy with 16 touches, three tackles, a goal and plenty of pressure plays and one percenters to get his team over the line.

Stand in Dockers Captain Alex Pearce was kept to eight touches as the ball spent a lot of time at the other end and away from his defensive fifty.

For the Dees, Kozzy Pickett put his creative hands away, tallying 15 kicks from 17 disposals while Toby Bedford did his best to get things moving adding two goals of his own.

West Coast 60 – 161 Western Bulldogs – Optus stadium, Perth

Things went from bad to worse at the Eagles, as a neither-here-nor-there Bulldogs outfit travelled west to put on a clinic in Perth.

If there’s one thing West Coast fans can take away from 2022 it is Tim Kelly‘s return to form after some lacklustre performances since his move from Geelong.

Kelly is averaging 25 touches for the season, reaching well beyond that to rack up 38 disposals among six clearances and four tackles against the Dogs, giving home fans something to cheer.

There’s no justice in football, however. There’s whispers a move back to the Cats could be on the cards for the midfielder at seasons’ end.

Gold Coast Suns 121 – 54 Hawthorne – TIO Stadium, Darwin

The Suns sit just one win out of the eight after breezing past the Hawks in the Territory.

Darwin-raised Malcolm Rosas Jr made the most of his maiden game on home soil, squeezing everything out of his eight touches to end the contest with three goals.

Izak Rankine managed to add a major of his own despite being held to a humble output.

Sunday May 29

St Kilda 103 – 50 North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

It was a day out from mob in Docklands as St Kilda looked to bolster their stocks against a lumbering North Melbourne on Sunday.

Bradley Hill continued with his recent brilliance, amassing 33 touches and a goal for his Saints, with Jade Gresham following suit gathering 30 touches and two goals throughout the contest.

A couple Roos can hold their heads up after respectable performances in a well beaten side.

Jye Simpkin collected 29 disposals while Jed Anderson was close to best on ground with 28 disposals, a goal and plenty of unrewarded effort.

Port Adelaide 66 – 50 Essendon – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Port carried on with their march towards finals contention, knocking off the Bombers to almost certainly seal their fate for the season.

Karl Amon was solid for the Power, getting his hands on the football 25 times throughout.

Round twelve kicks off the bye-weeks in 2022 as the Power and Bombers will join St Kilda, Carlton, GWS and Richmond as the first teams to take a break and regroup.

The remaining ties begin with The Bulldogs facing the Cats at Marvel Stadium on Friday.