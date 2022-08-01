Nicho Hynes was the hero for Cronulla for securing an exhilarating 21-20 home victory against South Sydney.

The Wiradjuri man calmly pinpointed a match-winning field goal in front of the posts to break the deadlock in golden point.

The off-season buy from Melbourne did not miss all Saturday night, converting three shots and adding a penalty goal before the 87th minute winner.

The sealer came about after Rabbitohs talisman Latrell Mitchell blew two field goal attempts 30 metres out, either side of a two-point drop kick on 40 metres.

The Birrbay and Wiradjuri man had levelled the scores in the 79th minute after a regulation conversion bounced off the left post but over the crossbar on the back of the video referee also clearing a suspected double movement in the try.

Alex Johnston is one of the BEST 👏 pic.twitter.com/J0goc4Y4pt — NRL (@NRL) July 30, 2022

Alex Johnston touched down in the Torres Strait Islander’s favoured left-hand corner inside 11 minutes for the 22nd occasion this season to lead the NRL tryscorers.

The crowd was later brought back to their feet after Aboriginal and Tongan veteran Andrew Fifita turned back the clock to barge past defenders in the 67th minute for the game’s fourth lead change.

Indigenous dashers Sebastian Kris and Jayden Campbell delivered an exchange full of hard-line running in 36-24 win to Canberra over hosts Gold Coast.

The Raiders got the jump early in the first half before Kris scored the first of two tries after the break when Wiradjuri man Jack Wighton stepped inside out for the Torres Strait Islander to put the ball down in the 51st minute.

Campbell kept the Titans in touch five minutes later off the back of a teammate’s line break, running the final 20 metres.

Kris however would secure the victory for the Raiders in the 73rd minute as he broke through last-gasp tackles metres from the line for his double.

But Campbell was not done scoring on Saturday, the Nucoorilma man dashing around the last line of defence to cross for a second time in the 79th minute.

Wiradjuri man Scott Drinkwater again pulled off one of his deadliest performances of the year to ensure North Queensland earned a 34-6 win over St George-Illawarra.

The fullback dumbfounded the Dragons in a dashing run before flicking a pass into the hands of Karl Feldt for the Cowboys’ opening try in the 15th minute.

Two minutes later, Drinkwater’s 35-metre dash to the line from a Jeremiah Nanai line break secured his first of two tries.

Drinkwater would have to wait until the 70th minute to score again, capitalising off an offload from Valentine Holmes close to the line.

Brent Naden continued his good form in sight of the tryline, crossing for a third time in 80 minutes after last week’s streak to help gift the West Tigers a triumphant 32-18 win against Brisbane Broncos.

The Wiradjuri man finished off a Tigers’ overlap, scoring with a trademark leap into the corner in the 11th minute.

Ezra Mam scored the second Broncos try on Saturday night in the 27th minute to put the home side in front for the first time.

The Torres Strait and Aboriginal man almost comically plonked the ball down on the line in a tackle while lying awkwardly on his head.

In other matches, Sydney Roosters defeated a depleted Manly 20-10, Melbourne Storm returned to form with a 24-12 win over New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta pulled off a major upset in its 34-10 victory against Penrith and Canterbury continued its revival under coach Mick Potter in a 24-10 win over Newcastle.