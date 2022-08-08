South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell played a starring role on Saturday in the 48-10 win over New Zealand Warriors

Mitchell crossed for two tries among his 24 points – half of the Rabbitohs’ entire score – before sitting out the final 18 minutes.

The standout performance was the most points the Birrbay and Wiradjuri man had amassed in a game since round 20, 2019.

Mitchell drilled the first four conversions of the contest before tearing around five Warriors defenders metres from the tryline in the 31st minute.

Mitchell also had the last hand in the play four minutes later to put Torres Strait Islander Alex Johnson over for his 23rd try of the year, and set up teammates for two other tries during his 62 minute effort.

Mood for it 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/m2qIiHpM9r — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) August 6, 2022

The 25-year-old from Taree finished the outing on the Sunshine Coast diving over the line in the 56th minute.

Scott Drinkwater put the finishing touch on a rousing 28-14 victory for North Queensland against Canterbury on Sunday.

The competitive encounter in Bundaberg remained in the balance until the dashing fullback scored twice in the 68th and 75th minutes.

The Wiradjuri man’s runs to break the Bulldogs’ defence delivered back-to-back doubles inside seven days.

Josh Addo-Carr had opened the scoring for the Bulldogs inside the first 60 seconds of the game.

The Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man’s sprint and grab on the line was the 15th try in 19 games for Canterbury.

Newcastle held off a resolute Wests Tigers to collect a 14-10 win at Campbelltown.

Brent Naden tried to instigate a comeback on Sunday afternoon from 14-nil down at the interval.

Judging the high bounce of a bomb kick in the 52nd minute, the winger quickly latched onto the ball to beat two of the Knights outside backs.

Indigenous pair Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall ensured Cronulla hit the lead from the start on their way to a 24-18 win against St George-Illawarra.

Hynes stepped off the right foot and darted over close to the line in the second minute on Saturday night to start the game.

The Wiradjuri man notched up 12 points for the game and was flawless with his conversions.

Trindall sold a dummy pass to the Dragons’ defense, but cut through a wider gap on the left side of the ruck for Cronulla’s second try.

Gold Coast almost looked a chance to cause a boilover against Melbourne on its home turf when Brian Kelly added the third try for the Titans in 17 minutes on Friday night.

The Storm scored two more times to claim a 32-14 victory, but it was a carving dash from the Bundjalung man that left the home side holding onto an eight-point lead early in the second half.

In other NRL matches, Penrith beat Canberra 26-6, Parramatta defeated Manly 36-20, and the Sydney Roosters won 34-16 victory against Brisbane.