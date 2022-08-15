The grin on Selwyn Cobbo’s face after sliding across for each of his three tries announced that the Brisbane winger was undoubtedly back.

The Wakka Wakka man’s second appearance since being sidelined for four weeks set up the 28-10 victory on Saturday night against Newcastle.

Broncos medical staff had given Cobbo more time to recover from one of the ugliest concussions suffered in a brutal State of Origin decider.

But tries in the 18th, 71st, and 76th minutes on Saturday night implied Cobbo was feeling no ill affect 31 days on from the Maroons win.

The last of his treble when Cobbo bolted down the touchline to judge a mark perfectly from a kick while touching down in the one motion had coach Kevin Walters singing his praises.

“Cobbo’s ball handling from the way that try that Adam (Reynolds) put on was really just pure rugby league magic, isn’t it?” Walters said.

“It was just great and there is very few players in the game that can actually time it like (Cobbo) can.”

The highlight reel started before the first try when the 20-year-old dashed around three rival outside backs before his grubber kick almost landed into Ezra Mam’s hands until the ball crossed over the in-goal area.

Cobbo got on the scoreboard with a trademark slide in the corner to suit the slippery conditions.

Mam would get his chance too, sprinting through a gaping hole before trading passes with Te Maire Martin near the line to add the Broncos’ third try in 34 minutes.

Newcastle pulled back an 18-point deficit back to eight entering the final 10 minutes, but Cobbo sealed the game.

Much like Brisbane the following night, South Sydney called on its Indigenous stars to score four of its five tries.

Cody Walker started and finished the 26-nil win over Parramatta while the guile of winger Alex Johnston consolidated the points to shut the hosts out.

Walker nearly set up Johnston with the first try before regaining an Eels’ knockdown and crashing over on the next tackle after five minutes off a short ball.

Johnston almost effortlessly crossed off overlap passes in the 26th and 55th minutes, registering the Torres Strait Islander’s 25th try for the season.

Walker would later catch the scraps from a messy high bomb to earn a double in the 69th minute.

Latrell Mitchell hardly had a quiet Friday night after collecting 24 points six days earlier.

The Birrbay and Wiradjuri man ran a massive 211 metres with the ball in hand while also cracking four line breaks – the most from any player on both sides.

Gold Coast caused a 44-24 upset win over finals contender Manly in front of its long-suffering home fans on Sunday.

The two sides went try-for-try in the opening 25 minutes until the pace of Brian Kelly broke the 12-all deadlock in emphatic fashion during 31st minute.

The Bundjalung man latched onto a Daly Cherry-Evans cut-out pass and ran nearly 70 metres to embarrass the Manly captain under the posts.

David Fifita all but sealed a first win in 12 straight games in the 57th minute after the Titans scored four unanswered tries to pull out to a 26-point lead.

The Torres Strait Islander initially hit up through three Sea Eagles tacklers, beat two more closer to the line, while running more than half the length of the field for his fifth try of the year.

Jesse Ramien put the finishing touches on a comprehensive 36-12 victory for Cronulla over Wests Tigers.

Ramien crossed in the 61st minute for the Sharks’ sixth try in front of a sold-out game in Tamworth and the Kamilaroi and Weilwan man’s sixth try in his last seven outings.

Cronulla playmaker Nicho Hynes booted six goals from seven shots on Saturday night to move into equal-third leading kicker on 63 goals.

Josh Addo-Carr promised to turn Canterbury’s sluggish start around after capitalising on a wayward throw to square the scores up 18-18 heading into the 50th minute from 12 points down earlier in the contest against New Zealand Warriors.

The Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man left the packed Auckland crowd aghast when the winger ran 90 metres, but the Warriors put paid to the theatrics and added four more tries, including three of them in the final six minutes, to happily win 42-18.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow ended North Queensland’s 32-18 defeat to Sydney Roosters on a high note.

The Torres Strait Islander outpaced the tiring Roosters’ line in the final 90 seconds of the SCG clash.

In other NRL matches, Canberra hung on late against St George-Illawarra to win 24-22 while an impregnable Melbourne sounded out its title credentials with a resilient 16-0 victory at Penrith.