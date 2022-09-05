Brisbane’s miserable end to the NRL season on Sunday handed Canberra the eighth finals spot for the 2022 premiership title.

It was an opportunity the Raiders ceased the next day with a 56-10 win against Wests Tigers.

So empathic was the victory was early that when Jamal Fogarty followed Sebastian Kris and Xavier Savage across the line during, Leichhardt Oval was fittingly left a blackout.

Fogarty’s own conversion – his seventh – made it 26 points alone for the Raiders’ mob.

Kris first got on the end of a line break to barge over in the ninth minute before offloading a try assist on the next Raiders’ play.

Savage was then quick on a kick behind the Tigers’ defence, the Torres Strait Islander taking a clean grab near the tryline to score in the 28th minute.

Fogarty backed up a sharp dummy half run three minutes later to sprint away for the visitors’ seventh try.

It took a touch of magic from Wests’ fullback Daine Laurie to dull the half-time boos and to ease the exodus heading for the gates.

Dashing almost ahead of the pass, the Bundjalung and Yaegl man juggled the ball from behind his body to collect the hosts’ first try in the 45th minute.

St George-Illawarra sealed Brisbane’s fate 22-12 at Kogarah Oval involving one of the most improbable mathematical calculations to reclaim a place in the finals.

Dragons lock Jack Bird evaded the grasping hands of four defenders to score in the fifth minute.

Cody Ramsay had an easier time in the 44th minute when the Wiradjuri flew onto a quick draw and pass ball.

Cronulla secured second spot and a home final following a comfortable 38-16 victory at Newcastle.

After the home side kept pace at four tries-to-three early into the second half, Jesse Ramien broke the hearts of Knights fans with a 90-metre intercept pass.

The Kamilaroi and Weilwan man at one stage had seven Newcastle runners on the chase, but they could not prevent his 10th try of the season.

The Sharks will face North Queensland for their final after Penrith rested up to 12 season regulars in a 38-8 loss with the minor premiership already secured.

Scott Drinkwater celebrated his contract extension on Saturday night in front of loyal Cowboys fans, backing up a line break in the 27th minute with a clear run under the posts.

Torres Strait Islander teammate Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored the penultimate try of the night in the 65th minute, pouncing on the end of a fortuitous bounce from a chip kick that landed in his hands near the line.

Jayden Campbell scored a clutch try late in the tense finish to drive a 27-26 Gold Coast comeback victory over New Zealand Warriors but not until golden point.

The Nucoorilma man took a pass from broken play and weaved around four Warriors to bring the margin back to eight points with eight minutes left.

Campbell was also able to draw a crucial penalty from a high tackle that would result in the Titans squaring the scores entering the last 30 seconds of regular time.

The biggest shock of this year’s final NRL round was perhaps Sydney Roosters putting a stop on Alex Johnston’s latest try-scoring spree in their 26-16 win over South Sydney.

The Torres Strait Islander had scored in his previous nine matches that included an astonishing four doubles and a hat-trick among the winger’s 15 recent tries.

In other NRL matches, Canterbury ended its year on a high note and added to Manly’s seven straight defeats in a 21-20 thriller, while Parramatta secured a place in the final four and the double chance, displacing Melbourne in a 22-14 winner-take-all contest.

FINALS – Week 1: