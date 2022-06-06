With the footy calendar ticking into the mid-season bye rounds the lighter fixture didn’t stop a handful of Indigenous stars adding to their stocks as emerging stars of the competition.

A goal-sneak Crow got his side back on the winners list, the red-hot Suns turned to their usual suspects in the top-end and the premiers look increasingly vulnerable without their floating star in defence.

After fighting their way to the pointy end of last season, two teams in relative obscurity kicked off round 12 on Friday night with tensions boiling over.

Despite the distractions an in-form Cat continued with career-best form to help lift his side into the top four.

Friday June 3

Western Bulldogs 70 – 83 Geelong – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Brandan Parfitt was among the best on ground in the fiery Friday night clash.

His 21 touches and seven tackles helped steady the ship for a Cat’s outfit so-far stumbling against serious competition in 2022.

Adding to the feat, the 22-year-old reportedly played through a serious hand injury suffered during the contest.

Parfitt is likely to miss a number of weeks following surgery in the coming days.

Quinton Narkle got lost in the mix managing just the seven touches for Geelong.

It was a night to forget for the west.

The Dog’s have fallen off their perch after just missing out on last year’s flag.

In a similar fashion to 2017, a grand final hangover seemingly plagues their season, failing to prove themselves against a new line of suitors but with no premiership to point to this time around.

They might have got ahead of themselves following a 100-point win over the Eagles in round 11, leaving out Jamarra Ugle-Hagan despite a six-goal effort in the VFL the previous week and patchy scoreboard presence at times throughout the season so far.

The additional of the number one draft pick might have helped curb the struggle against an established Cats backline on Friday.

Saturday June 4

Adelaide 88 – West Coast Eagles 57 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Saturday afternoon’s bottom eight clash delivered more than viewers might have expected.

Shane McAdam carried on with his recent form, booting the first major of the day and adding a further two throughout the match as his Crows made the most of their opportunity with a fast jump out of the gates.

Wayne Millard also got his name on the scoresheet before half time.

Despite trailing all day and never really getting into the contest the Eagles showed something following a string of heavy defeats, somehow containing what could have proved another blow out after giving up an early lead and failing to register a goal before the first break.

Tim Kelly provided some reprieve for fans.

The enduring light in a dark season for West Coast, the reemerging midfielder finished the day with 24 touches and gave some forward entry with three clearances.

Gold Coast 109 – 47 North Adelaide – TIO Stadium, Darwin

It was business as usual for a trio of Gold Coast excitement machines as their side put together another win in their home away from home in the Territory.

After falling behind early the Suns settled things and made work of putting North away.

Darwin local Malcolm Rosas Jr showed his class in the heat with a one handed pickup on the burst and snap off his left to give the Suns their fifth straight goal six minutes before the main break.

Joel Jeffrey had a goal of his own and Izak Rankine could have had a huge day had he kicked straighter.

The 22 year old walked off with 2 goals, three behinds and four clearances for the match.

The sunburnt Kangaroos leave Darwin with a long-list of issues for coach Ross Noble already feeling the heat.

Jed Anderson and Jye Simpkin can hold their heads up high while Tarryn Thomas was up there with the Roo’s best amassing 19 touches, five tackles and five clearances in the loss.

Melbourne 61 – 73 Sydney Swans – MCG, Melbourne

The Demons suddenly look human after registering consecutive defeats.

Steven May’s absence leaves a larger hole than expected in Melbourne’s usually measured backline.

Without his intercept marking the Dee’s leaked goals out the back and let a Franklin-less Swans march forward to lodge their second fightback victory in as many weeks.

Kysiah Pickett looks a shadow of himself and a bit of a passenger when it’s not all going Melbourne’s way.

The 21 year old failed to trouble the scorers with limited impact in his 50th game and will look to get back into form against Collingwood on Monday.

Sunday June 5

Fremantle 99 – 85 Brisbane – Optus Stadium, Perth

With the premiership race opening up the Dockers and Lions faced off to put their stamp on the competition as the number two seed.

The 47,000 strong crowd was the third highest non-derby home attendance in Freo’s history with many fancying their chances at a long September after knocking off Brisbane.

Charlie Cameron did his best to steal a Brisbane victory with 15 touches and 3 goals while teammate Callum Ah Chee made a late entrance to replace an injured Darcy Gardiner.

The Dockers’ Sunny Walters’ interrupted season continued, sitting out with a minor injury of his own.

Round 13 kicks off with Richmond hosting Port Adelaide in Melbourne on Thursday before another top eight contest between St Kilda and Brisbane headlines Saturday night.

Melbourne and Collingwood play their annual Queen’s Birthday match on the Monday public holiday.

Adelaide, Gold Coast, Geelong, Sydney, West Coast and the Bulldogs get a break this weekend.