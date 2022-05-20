Five of Federal Parliament’s seven Indigenous members are up for re-election on Saturday, while a host of new and well-known faces have also stepped forward to swell the ranks.

Among more than 40 Indigenous candidates identified this election (at least 25 House of Representatives, 16 Senate) a few key figures stand out.

Some three per cent of more than 1200 candidates vying for the House of Representatives this election are Indigenous, which remains short of the 3.3 per cent Indigenous representation in the wider population.

WA has by far the most Indigenous House of Rep candidates with eight standing, while the Greens’ all-Indigenous Victorian Senate ticket is also worthy of note.

The Northern Territory’s Senate will most likely become all-Indigenous too, with Labor and Liberal putting forward strong First Nations candidates.

Incumbents

Ken Wyatt | Liberal | Hasluck | WA

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt is the incumbent MP and holds the seat with a 5.9 per cent margin. Faces a tight contest in his outer-metropolitan seat.

Linda Burney | Labor | Barton | NSW

Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney is the incumbent MP and holds the seat with a 9.4 per cent margin. Expected to return safely to office.

Lidia Thorpe | Greens | Senate | VIC

Greens spokeswoman for Indigenous Australians Lidia Thorpe took over from Richard Di Natale in 2020 and is expected to safely retain her seat.

Dorinda Cox | Greens | Senate | WA

Dorinda Cox replaced Rachel Siewert in 2021 and, if re-elected as expected, will become the first voted-in Indigenous female senator in WA.

Malarndirri McArthy | Labor | Senate | NT

Yanyuwa woman Malarndirri McArthy is very likely to retain her NT Senate spot.

Key challengers

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price | Country Liberal | Senate | NT

Strong, outspoken and at times polarising, Ms Price is likely to gain one of two NT senate seats.

Marion Scrymgour | Labor | Lingiari | NT

The former NT deputy chief minister takes over from long-serving Labor MP Warren Snowdon, who held the seat since inception in 2001. The loss of Mr Snowdon’s personal vote could be a deciding factor.

Pat O’Shane | Socialist Alliance | Leichardt | QLD

The micro-party candidate may not be likely to win the marginal seat, but her preferences will be critical in determining whether it is a Liberal hold or Labor gain.

Megan Krakouer | Independent | Senate | WA

A famous footy name coupled with a strong human rights and deaths in custody platform, the odds are nonetheless against Megan Krakouer who is second on her ticket.

Owen Douglas Whyman | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Senate | NSW

Founder of the all-Indigenous party, Owen Douglas Whyman faces an uphill battle to gain a senate spot, but has campaigned hard on First Nations issues.

Celeste Liddle | Greens | Cooper | VIC

While unlikely, Ms Liddle is vying to become Victoria’s first Indigenous House of Representatives member.

Adam Frogley | Greens | Senate | VIC

The Taungurung man is second behind Lidia Thorpe on the Greens’ all-Indigenous Victorian senate ticket.

Allison Bluck | Liberal | Mayo | SA

Allison Bluck is hopeful of plucking the once-safe Liberal South Australian seat from Centre Alliance’s Rebekha Sharkie.

More candidates

Josephine Cashman | One Nation | Lyne | NSW

Gordon Reid | Labor | Robertson | NSW

Trish Frail | Greens | Parkes | NSW

Dominic WY Kanak | Greens | Wentworth | NSW

Brett Rodney Duroux | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Page | NSW

Derek Hardman | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Parkes | NSW

Jeffrey Wayne Lawson | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Robertson | NSW

Lawrence John Brooke | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Senate | NSW

Tabitha Young | Labor | Bonner | QLD

Donisha Duff | Labor | Bowman | QLD

Jordan Hall | Greens | Forde | QLD

Rod Jensen | Katter’s Australian Party | Leichardt | QLD

Jeremiah Riley | Labor | Durack | WA

Shaneane Weldon | Labor | O’Connor | WA

Daniel Garlett | Greens | Burt | WA

Bianca McNeair | Greens | Durack | WA

Donna Nelson | Greens | Pearce | WA

Clint Uink | Greens | Swan | WA

Dena Gower | Australian Christians | Swan | WA

Jana Stewart | Labor | Senate | VIC

Marjorie Thorpe | Greens | Gippsland | VIC

Sissy Austin | Greens | Senate | VIC

Zeb Payne | Greens | Senate | VIC

Lionel Henaway | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Senate | QLD

Jenny-Lee Carr | Aboriginal Party of Australia | Senate | QLD

Dianne Stokes | Greens | Senate | NT

Major “Moogy” Sumner | Greens | Senate | NT

Tjanara Goreng Goreng | Greens | Senate | NT