When Melbourne were forced to wear their traditional strip against the Bulldogs during Sir Doug Nicholls round last year fans were left scratching their heads.

The AFL ruled the Dee’s Indigenous round jumper was too close to the Dogs’ for fans to easily identify their team.

It seems the issues weren’t completely ironed out for 2022 with spectators and home viewers set for another night of confusion this weekend following the unveiling of Essendon and Richmond’s predominately black guernseys for the Saturday night blockbuster.

This year’s Dreamtime at the ‘G was already lacking steam given an underwhelming start to the season from both sides.

The similarities have led some fans to fear making a distinction between the two teams during gameplay could be difficult.

Adding to the confusion is the absence of simple solutions used for the round’s showpiece match in previous years.

Similar to regular home and away season games between the two, the visiting team has donned a brighter strip for Sir Doug Nicholls round on an alternating roster.

Essendon have pulled on mostly red while Richmond take to the field in yellow when required.

To further sour this year’s Dreamtime game the players behind both jumpers will not be on the park.

After contributing to Richmond’s design with partner Jessica Nannup, Marlion Pickett will sit out of Saturday’s game following a one match ban for a high bump on Hawthorn’s Dylan Moore at the weekend.

The Tigers were unsuccessful in their bid to overturn the decision at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Bomber’s Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is yet to play in 2022 after the 28-year-old took a leave of absence from the club in February.

To set the stage, Aboriginal electronic duo Electric Fields will join Arnhem Land band King Stingray for the pre-match entertainment.

Dreamtime at the ‘G kicks off Saturday night at 7:30pm in Melbourne.