Surrounded by her large family, Mechelle Turvey sat front and centre looking on at sea of people at Boorloo’s (Perth) candlelight vigil on Monday.

Taken back a little, she was surprised to see how many people had showed up; how many people her son’s story had touched.

Ms Turvey shared an intimate memory of how her husband and herself would sit in the lounge every night flicking through the baby name books.

They were trying to find the prefect name for their son, one which felt strong.

“One night Cassius’s older brother, Jay, just got sick of us and he said ‘chuck those books away, you old fools, his name is right in front of you’s’,” Ms Turvey said.

“The strongest name you could ever give my little brother is Cassius’ as in Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali.”

The name Cassius to many people is just a name, but to the Turvey and Wilson family it represented Cassius perfectly.

“That name represents Cassius to the tee: strength, he was strong and as Muhammad Ali done through out his whole life,” Ms Turvey said.

“He wasn’t just strong in the ring, he took his strong words in the community and to the world.

“So many people have said so many things about Cassius, but my son is my greatest.”

Ms Turvey has been vocal about the importance of child protection.

For the vigil she, along with others, wore a black shirt with the words kids matter on the back.

“I just want to put this message out stronger and stronger, kids matter they really do, all our kids,” Ms Turvey said.

“Black, white, brown, pink, yellow, it doesn’t matter we are all the same we are all one people on this planted.

“I also would like to put out that we have rallies across the country, across New Zealand and America on Wednesday.

“I wanna make myself really clear we know racism exists, but do not use my sons tragedy as a platform to blow your trumpets.”

Ms Turvey thanked everyone for coming out and also showed how grateful she was for the organisers and everyone who spoke, danced or sang.

She made a special gestrure to uncle Ben Taylor for doing the welcome to country as well as Joe Collard for the smoking ceremony.